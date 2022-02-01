The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Will Grow to USD 3,372 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 31.64%

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Operating Frequency, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is estimated to be USD 853 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,372 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 31.64%.

Factors such as monitoring data, ease of access, speedy operation, advances in mobile back and front hauling, network virtualization, network programmability, and saving money have prompted the demand for the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market. The technology provides next-generation MBB and IoT, further fueling the market's growth. However, factors such as high cost, interoperability issues, and scalability are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.



Increasing adoption of 5G-to-B Services in different verticals is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.



Market Segmentation

The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is segmented further based on Offering, Operating Frequency, Application, and Geography.



By Offering, the market is classified into Hardware and Services.



By Operating Frequency, the market is classified as Sub. - 6GHz, 24GHz. - 39Ghz, and Above 39GHz.



By Application, the market is classified as Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Government.



By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. Qualcomm launched Second-Generation 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform with 10 Gigabit 5G Connectivity for Homes and Businesses.. - 9th February 2021

2. Nokia gives Fixed Wireless Access capacity increase by enabling 5G mmWave indoor installations. 12th October 2021



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

