Global 5G and LTE Broadcast Market, 2021-2026 - Leading Players are Qualcomm, Huawei, Cisco, Ericsson and ZTE

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G and LTE Broadcast Market (2021-2026) by Technology, End-Use, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 5G & LTE Broadcast Market is estimated to be USD 692 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,094 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.
The increased need for higher data rates is the primary factor driving the market growth. Growing demand for minimizing the network capacity congestion coupled with increasing video traffic and rising demand for seamless mobile data service is fueling the market growth. As these applications necessitate high-speed communication in an emergency, LTE is the best network to meet this need. However, the transition from traditional devices cost associated with the core network deployment and the shortage of 5G devices is expected to hinder the market growth.
Implementation of LTE in the healthcare and defense sectors and increasing LTE installations in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.
Market Influencers
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet and Large Network Coverage
- Rising Cellular M2M/IoT Connections
- Growing Mobile Data Traffic
Restraints
- Reluctance in Transitioning from Traditional Infrastructure
- Deployment Cost of 5G and LTE Network
Opportunities
- The Growing Need for Public Safety Communication System
- Rise in LTE Installations in the Developing Countries
- Demand for Low Latency
Challenges
- Correct Bandwidth Allocation for LTE Broadcast
Market Segmentation
The Global 5G and LTE Broadcast Market is segmented further based on Technology, End-Use, and Geography.
By Technology, the market is classified into 5G Broadcast and LTE Broadcast.
By End-Use, the market is classified as Video On Demand, Fixed LTE Quadruple Play, E-Newspaper and E-Magazines, Last Mile Content Delivery Network, Emergency Alerts, Radio, Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Stadium, Data Feeds & Notifications and Others.
By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Development
1. Telstra and Ericsson achieve the world's longest distance 5G call (113 km) from a Telstra commercial mobile site in Gippsland, Victoria.. - 28th June 2021
Competitive Analysis
- Ambra Solutions
- AT&T
- Athonet
- Cisco
- Enensys Technologies
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- Intel
- KT
- NEC
- Netgear
- Nokia
- Qualcomm
- Quectel
- Rhode & Schwarz
- Saankhya Labs
- Samsung
- Sequans Communications
- Spinner Group
- Telstra
- T-Mobile
- Uangel
- Verizon Wireless
- Vilicom
- ZTE
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyfs17
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.