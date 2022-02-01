Insights on the Market Opportunities of the Global GaN Substrate Market to 2026 - Featuring Leading Players Kyocera, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Mitsubishi

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the GaN Substrate Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global GaN substrate looks attractive with opportunities in the consumer electronics and automotive industries. The global GaN substrate market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for the growth of this market are the growing demand for GaN substrate in LED application, the increasing need for higher power density for electronic devices, and increasing usage in power electronics applications.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of large GaN substrates and the development of GaN single-crystal substrates.

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global GaN Substrate by diameter type, application, and end use industry, and region as follows:

By Diameter Type [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

<4 inches

4 inches or greater

By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

LED

Laser Diode

Others

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 - 2026]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

The Rest of the World

Companies Mentioned

GaN Systems Inc.

Kyocera

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SCIOCS

Soitec

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Toshiba

The analyst forecast that, the 4 inches or greater GaN substrate segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for optoelectronics devices, telecom frontends, high power amplifiers, and high temperature devices market.

The consumer electronics segment will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to a surge in the demand for substrates in electronics devices.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing penetration of GaN Substrate in the consumer electronics and automobile sector.





