Sydney, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Georgia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
It has been actively encouraging investment in fibre networks to offset the poor state of the country's fixed-line infrastructure, for example. Likewise, the country's three MNOs (SilkNet, MagtiCom, and VEON Georgia) have each been required to make their respective networks available to new MVNOs. This was in place by the start of 2021.
However, following what appeared to be an attempt to block a foreign takeover of one of the country's ISPs (the wholesale arm of Caucasus Online by Azerbaijan's Neqsol Holdings), international investors may have been inadvertently warned off. As such, no prospective MVNOs have come to the surface so far. Neqsol's acquisition of Caucasus Online was at least ultimately successful in March 2021, but only after being forced to seek redress from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).
Key developments:
- VEON Georgia signs a $10 million deal with Nokia to upgrade its 4G mobile network in readiness for 5G, while MagtiCom starts 5G trials using four different vendors.
- Azerbaijan's Neqsol Holdings completes its takeover of Caucasus Online's wholesale business following the resolution of a lengthy dispute with the Georgian National Communications Commission (GNCC).
- SilkNet rolls out a gigabit LTE network in Tbilisi and Batumi.
- Georgia's MNOs each indicate their readiness to accept MVNOs on their networks.
Companies mentioned in this report:
SilkNet, MagtiCom, VEON Georgia, Caucasus Online, Akhtali, CGC, Telecom Georgia, New Net Telecommunications, Neqsol Holdings, MegaFon.
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Georgia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.