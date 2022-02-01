Premium Chocolate Market Growth Insights 2022 – Regional Trends, Industry Size | Share, and Demand Status Forecast to 2028 – Report by Absolute Reports

Pune, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Chocolate market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Premium Chocolate. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Premium Chocolate market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Premium chocolate refers to luxury, high-quality, hand-crafted and expensive chocolate varieties.



The Global Premium Chocolate market size is estimated to be worth USD 17650 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 27850 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% during the review period.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Premium Chocolate market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

Ferrero

Mondelez International

Cargill

The Hershey Company

Mars

Hershey's

Nestle

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli

Market Segmentation:



Premium Chocolate market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Premium Chocolate report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type:

Dark Premium Chocolate

White and Milk Premium Chocolate

Segment by Application:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

