Premium Chocolate Market Growth Insights 2022 – Regional Trends, Industry Size | Share, and Demand Status Forecast to 2028 – Report by Absolute Reports

Premium Chocolate market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Premium Chocolate. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends.
Premium chocolate refers to luxury, high-quality, hand-crafted and expensive chocolate varieties.
The Global Premium Chocolate market size is estimated to be worth USD 17650 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 27850 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% during the review period.
Competitive Landscape:
Report offers the Premium Chocolate market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include
- Ferrero
- Mondelez International
- Cargill
- The Hershey Company
- Mars
- Hershey's
- Nestle
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli
Market Segmentation:
Premium Chocolate market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Premium Chocolate report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.
Segment by Type:
- Dark Premium Chocolate
- White and Milk Premium Chocolate
Segment by Application:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Independent Retailers
- Convenience Stores
- Specialist Retailers
- Online Retailers
Regional Analysis:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2021
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
