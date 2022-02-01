New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermostable Vaccines and Thermostable Biologics Market by Type of Molecule, Target Indications, Type of Therapy, Key Players, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225958/?utm_source=GNW

However, it has been reported that 25% of vaccines are damaged due to cold chain malfunction (improper distribution and shipping). In some countries, about 80% of the drugs are estimated to lose their potency due to inadequate temperature control during their cold chain transportation. For some vaccines, even the slightest variations in temperature / storage conditions can adversely alter product integrity and / or viability. Over time, technological advancements in the methods of biologics development and manufacturing have prompted the developers to explore the potential of thermostable vaccines and other biopharmaceutical products. Thermostable vaccines can be stored at room temperature for prolonged period of time, thereby eliminating the need for cold chain requirements in storage and transportation. This enables reduction in costs incurred during storage and transportation and, subsequently, the overall costs involved in mass immunization projects. In addition, it allows the suppliers to deliver the products in safe and convenient manner even to far-flung destinations.



At present, several biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research institutes are engaged in the development of thermostable vaccines, taking into consideration the rising global population, growing demand for vaccines and specific requirements of large-scale immunization initiatives. Moreover, significant efforts are being put into the development of technologies / devices, which enables transition of conventional vaccines to thermostable vaccines. The market has witnessed substantial partnership activity over the last few years. The activity in this segment of the industry has also attracted the attention of both private and public sector investors / investment funds, which have extended financial support to the initiatives of capable developer companies. Driven by the substantial progress in research in this domain, encouraging clinical trial results, and ongoing technological advancement, the thermostable vaccines and biologics market is anticipated to grow at a commendable pace in the mid to long-term.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule (Vaccines and Proteins), Target Indications (Covid-19, Diabetes, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Norovirus Infection and Rotavirus Infection), Type of Therapy, Key Players, and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the development of thermostable vaccines and biologics for the treatment of a variety of disease conditions. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

• An overview of thermostable vaccines and biologics market, featuring a detailed analysis of pipeline molecules, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of molecule, type of formulation, type of manufacturing technology, trial phase (clinical, preclinical and discovery), route of administration, type of storage conditions, type of disease indication (Covid-19, diabetes and others), and target therapeutic area (infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, and others). It also includes information on the completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials for thermostable vaccines and biologics, sponsored by various industry players. It also provides insights on developer landscape along with the analysis based on several parameters, including year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters.

• An insightful competitiveness analysis of thermostable vaccines and biologics developers, taking into consideration the supplier strength (based on expertise of the manufacturer), product portfolio strength, portfolio diversity, and number of area(s) of application.

• A detailed analysis of close to 150 peer-review, scientific articles related to research on thermostable vaccines and biologics, such as year of publication, type of publication focus area (therapeutic area), impact factor, most popular author and most popular journals.

• An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by various stakeholders engaged in the development of thermostable vaccines and biologics, during the period 2015-2021, covering product development agreements, research and development agreements, licensing agreements, clinical trial agreement, licensing and manufacturing agreement, product development and commercialization manufacturing agreements, joint venture, product development and commercialization, acquisition and other types of partnership deals.

• An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development of the companies engaged in this field, covering instances of debt financing, equity investments, Secondary offerings, seed funding, award/grant funding, post-IPO Debt, post-IPO Equity, private equity and other types of funding deals.

• Tabulated profiles of the key players providing thermostable vaccines and biologics. Each profile includes an overview of the company, thermostable product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the future growth potential of thermostable vaccines and biologics market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2021-2035. For this purpose, we have segmented the future opportunity across the following market segments: Type of Molecule (Vaccines and Proteins), Target Indications (Covid-19, Diabetes, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Norovirus Infection and Rotavirus Infection), Type of Therapy, Key Players, and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and Rest of the World). To account for uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the anticipated industry's growth.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

• Who are the leading players engaged in the development of thermostable vaccines and biologics?

• Which are the key clinical conditions that can be treated by thermostable vaccines and biologics?

• What is the trend of investment in this industry?

• Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in the development of thermostable vaccines and biologics domain?

• Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

• How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent views on various non-commercial trends emerging in this industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market trends gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This information is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the thermostable vaccines and biologics market and its likely evolution in the short to-mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to thermostable vaccines and biologics. In addition, we have briefly described the classification of vaccines based on type of active ingredient, limitations of conventional vaccines, thermostability of marketed vaccines, common routes of administration for thermostable vaccines. The chapter also discusses value propositions of thermostable vaccines.



Chapter 4 presents a detailed assessment of the current market landscape of thermostable vaccines and biologics based therapeutics, along with information on type of biologics (vaccines and proteins), type of indication and therapeutic areas (Covid-19, diabetes and others), storage conditions, type of manufacturing technologies, phase of development (clinical, preclinical, discovery), route of administration, type of formulation. In addition, it provides an overview of the thermostable vaccines-based therapeutics developer landscape, highlighting the players that are active in this domain. It includes information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees) and location of their respective headquarters. Further, we have presented a logo landscape, highlighting the distribution of the drug developers based on company size and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 includes profiles of the key players engaged in the development of thermostable vaccines and biologics (shortlisted based on strength of product portfolio). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 is an insightful three-dimensional bubble chart representation, highlighting the competitive analysis of thermostable vaccines and biologics manufacturers, taking into consideration the supplier strength (based on expertise of the manufacturer), product portfolio strength, and portfolio diversity.



Chapter 7 features a detailed analysis of publications related to thermostable vaccines and biologics, based on year of publication, type of publication, and focus area, while highlighting the most popular authors journals.



Chapter 8 features a detailed analysis of the partnerships and collaborations that have been inked in this domain since 2015, covering product development agreements, research and development agreements, licensing agreements, clinical trial agreements, licensing and manufacturing agreements, product development and commercialization manufacturing agreements, joint venture, product development and commercialization, acquisition and other relevant types of deals.



Chapter 9 provides an analysis of the key investments made since 2015 at various stages of development of companies engaged in this domain, based on the year of investment, number of funding instances, amount invested and type of funding, highlighting most active players (in terms of number of funding instances and amount raised) and most active investors (in terms of number of funding instances).



Chapter 10 features an elaborate discussion on the future market potential of thermostable vaccines and biologics. The chapter provides insights on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across type of molecule, type of indication, therapeutic area, key players and geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific).



Chapter 11 is a summary of the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 12 is a collection of interview transcript(s) of discussions held with representatives of renowned organizations engaged in the thermostable vaccines and biologics domain



Chapter 13 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

