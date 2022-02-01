EnergyFunders Launches Two New Investment Funds Targeting Oil & Gas Projects and Bitcoin Mining

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergyFunders announces the opening of two new energy and Bitcoin funds, available to accredited investors. The company is building upon the recent success of their Yield Fund I - their largest fundraising effort to date.

The Wildcat Pioneer Fund will invest in unproven, undrilled oil and gas wells. The Fund's strategy draws upon the geological and engineering acumen of the EnergyFunders team, including veteran geologist and CEO Laura Pommer. The company will also consult with trusted third party analysts in assessing geological, engineering and financial risk. With proper due diligence, the company believes it can offset the greater risks of "wildcatting" by identifying prospects with excellent upside potential.

The Bitcoin Discovery Fund will be the first-of-its-kind offering, allowing investors to own a portion of an off-grid Bitcoin mine. The company believes its Bitcoin mines will enjoy substantial cost advantages from using natural gas directly from the wellhead to power mobile Bitcoin units. Based on current estimates, the projected potential IRRs of this Fund could exceed 100%.

"We are thrilled to be the only player in the market offering crowdsourced ownership of Bitcoin mines directly to consumers," says EnergyFunders CEO Laura Pommer. "Now investors can accumulate Bitcoin at potentially below-market prices through their ownership in our Bitcoin mines."

Pommer says the Wildcat Pioneer Fund is an excellent option for those looking to tap into the typically inaccessible oil and gas investing space. "Even though wildcatting can be riskier, it can also have extremely high returns if you are able to use technology and experience to identify unproven to less proven oil reserves, which is what we hope to do."

It's also important to note that direct energy investing can offer some of the most lucrative tax deductions in the entire U.S. tax code. EnergyFunders' oil and gas investments allow eligible investors to potentially capitalize on these unique tax savings. Potential investors can contribute to either of these funds by creating an investment profile on the company's website at www.EnergyFunders.com.

###

About EnergyFunders:

EnergyFunders is an industry-leading investment firm offering private-market energy deals, sourced and vetted by industry experts. The company's funds include investments into oil and gas wells, as well as mobile Bitcoin mining units powered by wellsite natural gas. By removing the middlemen between investors and the wellhead, the company offers consumers direct ownership in oil wells and Bitcoin mines, plus their associated high returns. Investors in EnergyFunders may also enjoy lucrative tax deductions from direct oil and gas ownership, plus passive monthly income, high IRRs, and inflation protection. To invest or to learn more, please visit www.EnergyFunders.com.

Photography, B roll, and additional assets are available on the company's Media Kit here.

Media Contact:

Aquila Mendez-Valdez

aquila@hitpr.com

210.606.5251

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment