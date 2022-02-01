Proactive news headlines including Perpetual Resources, Northern Minerals, Orthocell Ltd and Australian Strategic Materials

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Sydney, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) is advancing the pre-feasibility study update (PFSU) for its Beharra Project in Western Australia to assess the economic viability of bulk white sand extraction following successful metallurgical test-work. Click here
- Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) has launched a strategic review of its business holdings and activities after appointing new chair Nick Curtis to the board, temporarily pausing a planned feasibility study for the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project in Western Australia in order to include it in the review process. Click here
- Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) enters 2022 with a strong balance sheet, a cash balance of A$13.6 million at the end of the December quarter and sufficient funds to support key regulatory approvals and commercialisation goals. Click here
- Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) ended the December quarter in a strong financial position, well-funded with A$56.9 million in cash as it advances its critical metal assets across Australia and South Korea. Click here
- South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has strengthened its presence in the region of Germany that hosts its flagship South Harz Potash Project through the appointment of Dr Babette Winter as regional manager Thŭringia. Click here
- AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) has turned its attention to preparing infrastructure for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the company awaits approval for a mining licence for the tenure, following an oversubscribed $75 million placement and AVZ's entry into the new DRC Battery Council. Click here
- Matador Mining Ltd (MZZMF has appointed a new CEO after rounding out 2021 with the largest-ever annual exploration campaign at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here
- Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) delivered a daily production record of 1,209 tonnes of concentrate in early January from its Butcherbird Manganese Project which comes on top of a robust December quarter. Click here
- Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has signed a sponsored research agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to support the continued research and development of CHM 2101, a novel third-generation CDH17 CAR T cell therapy. Click here
- Archer Materials Ltd (ARRXF says it has detected quantum information in its 12CQ chip for the first time on-chip, at room temperature, using mobile phone-compatible technology. Click here
- Hiremii Ltd (ASX:HMI) has delivered strong growth in quarterly revenue and has enhanced its scale following the completion of the Inverse Group acquisition during the December 2021 quarter. Click here
- ClearVue Technologies Ltd (CVUEF has appointed industry veteran Basil Karampelas as its North American CEO. Click here
- Sprintex Ltd (ASX:SIX)'s three-year agreement with Nanjing RGE to purchase standalone air supply systems including a Sprintex-Aeristech e-Compressor and controller, has put the company on track to meet its Q1 2022 milestones. Click here
- Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) has completed the preliminary design for a pilot plant, to be constructed in Germany demonstrating its proprietary battery materials alumina coating technology. Click here
- Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has made significant advances in the December 2021 quarter, with the company expanding its activities through tenement acquisitions as well as extensive drilling. Click here
- QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) plans to accelerate its 2022 exploration program following two resource updates at its flagship Mt Chalmers asset in Queensland. Click here
- PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) has received strong total rare earth oxide (TREO) results of up to 8.43% TREO from five, 20-kilogram metallurgical samples sourced from the Tanami Project on the Western Australian side of the Northern Territory border. Click here
- Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has completed the dipole dipole induced polarisation (DDIP) survey at its Horn Island Gold Project in Torres Strait, Queensland. Click here
- Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has extended the strike length of known mineralisation at Sala Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project in Sweden to more than 3 kilometres in length and 1.5 kilometres in width. Click here
- Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has resumed drilling operations with a 4000-metre aircore program underway at the Sir Laurence discovery at Lake Goongarrie within the Goongarrie Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR)'s initial interpretation of an airborne geophysical survey flown over the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario has demonstrated a significant mineralisation footprint. Click here
- Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has appointed a new CEO and managing director, Justin Richard, effective immediately. Click here
- Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) notched up a 159% rise in uploads to its platform in the December quarter compared to the December 2021 quarter. Click here
- Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has started its 2022 gold exploration program at the Gidji joint venture with reverse circulation (RC) drilling underway at the Marylebone target. Click here
- Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) chairman and non-executive director George Bauk has stepped down from his post. Click here
- Galena Mining Ltd's (ASX:G1A) joint venture company for the in-development Abra Base Metals Project in WA, Abra Mining Pty, has received US$35 million after it completed the second drawdown of the Taurus Debt Facilities. Click here
- Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has appointed Greg Martin as the company's new chair and independent non-executive director, bringing 40 years' experience in energy, utilities, resources and financial services in Australia and internationally to the table. Click here
- Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has released an operations update for its EP 161 natural gas project and increased the asset's contingent resources. Click here
- Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has signed a deal with the Bill Gates-founded nuclear innovation company TerraPower to collaborate on Actinium-225, which gives RAD access to a rare medical isotope for clinical trials in areas of high unmet medical need. Click here
- Imugene Ltd (IUGNF has appointed Dr Steven Cha as its chief medical officer (CMO) and a member of its executive management team. Click here
- Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has identified a new footwall ore lode, intersecting high-grade gold mineralisation during infill drilling at Harbour View North, part of the Kundip Mining Centre (KMC) of the Ravensthorpe Gold Project. Click here
- Matador Mining Ltd (MZZMF has appointed highly experienced and well respected Canadian-based mining professional Sam Pazuki as its chief executive officer with effect from May 1, 2022. Click here
- Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has appointed top-tier service company Cudd Energy Services (CES) to carry out completion operations at the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well in Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here
- SenSen Networks Ltd (SNNSF picked up lucrative contracts across a range of clients looking to increase data collection and automate compliance activities in 2021 – and this promoted strong growth in the December quarter. Click here
