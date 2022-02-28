Kyoto Semiconductor Partners With Rochester Electronics

Kyoto Semiconductor expands customer access worldwide and offers long-term customer support by providing Rochester Electronics with high quality optical semiconductors for communication and sensing.

Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan), a leading optical device solution manufacturer with world-class technologies and Japanese quality, is partnering with Rochester Electronics LLC (Massachusetts, USA) to collaborate in offering active and end-of-life (EOL) products to customers.

The partnership extends Kyoto Semiconductor's customer reach worldwide while it enhances Rochester Electronics' product offering with Kyoto Semiconductor's high-quality products for optical communication and sensing equipment.

"Kyoto Semiconductor is pleased to collaborate with Rochester Electronics, known for the world's most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors. With this partnership, we extend our customer reach worldwide, with both EOL and active semiconductors", said Tsuneo Takahashi, CEO at Kyoto Semiconductor. "Our products are critical for the optical communication infrastructure and optical sensing equipment used for a long period of time. As we have a large variety of products similar to the EOL'ed products, and we can develop custom products, the partnership with Rochester Electronics will provide helpful solutions for the customers who need to perform long-term maintenance on the infrastructure or equipment."

"We are honored to announce a new partnership with Kyoto Semiconductor, a respected brand within the optical semiconductor landscape," said Colin Strother, Executive Vice President, Rochester Electronics. "It is through this strategic agreement, that our valued customers can rest assured to have a continued supply of Kyoto Semiconductor optical device solutions, which will not only be certified and guaranteed by Rochester but will also be 100% authorized by the original manufacturer – Kyoto Semiconductor."

Upon this partnership, Kyoto Semiconductor products are available at Rochester Electronics.

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world's largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers. As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world's most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors. As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types.

Rochester oﬀers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Processing, Assembly, Test, Reliability, and IP Archiving providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market. Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester's product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

Company Website: https://www.rocelec.com/

About Kyoto Semiconductor

Kyoto Semiconductor was established in 1980 in Kyoto as a dedicated manufacturer of optical semiconductors. The semiconductors manufactured offer superlative performance and precision, suited for use in optical transmission. They are manufactured end-to-end, including pre- and post-processing, and together with Kyoto Semiconductor's unique packaging technology, at our location in Japan and made available to customers around the world. Kyoto Semiconductor leads the industry with world-standard technologies for optical device solutions based on Japanese quality and attention to production detail.

Company Website: https://www.kyosemi.co.jp/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005506/en/