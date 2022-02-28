Allen Matkins Expands its Land Use Practice with Addition of Partner Jonathan E. Shardlow to its Orange County Office

Allen Matkins, a California-based, full-service real estate and business law firm, announced today the addition of land use partner Jonathan E. Shardlow to its Orange County office. Jonathan represents commercial real estate owners and developers in the industrial, retail, and multifamily sectors on a variety of land use issues including California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance and related litigation and transactional matters. Jonathan's experience extends throughout California, with particular focus in the Inland Empire.

"Jonathan's vast experience in all things CEQA and California's complex zoning and environmental laws, in addition to his leadership roles at his previous firm and prominent industry organizations, make him a valued addition to Allen Matkins' renowned and dynamic Land Use practice group," says Emily L. Murray, Co-Chair of the firm's Land Use, Environmental, and Natural Resources practice group. "Jonathan represents a robust and successful effort by Allen Matkins over the past few years to attract the country's top talent in the legal industry."

Jonathan enjoys a multifaceted resolution-oriented role working with clients to see development projects through to approval. He focuses on CEQA compliance and litigation, advising private clients on various state and federal environmental laws. He provides counsel and litigation services on land use matters involving development impact fees, development agreements and entitlements, subdivisions, general and specific plan adoption and amendments, conditional use permits, variances, and zoning. Jonathan is also the author of several successful land use initiatives and is a frequent speaker on land use topics throughout the state.

Jonathan received his B.A., with distinction, from the University of California, Santa Barbara; his J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of Law; and his LL.M. in Environmental and Natural Resources Law from the Lewis and Clark College Northwestern School of Law. He currently chairs the NAIOP Inland Empire Legislative Affairs Committee and also sits on the NAIOP Inland Empire's Board of Directors. Prior to joining Allen Matkins, Jonathan served as Leader of the Land Use and Litigation practice groups at Gresham Savage in San Bernardino.

ABOUT ALLEN MATKINS

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

