Optko and Alida Partner Together to Deliver Innovative Customer Experiences

Partnership will help companies uncover achievable and measurable customer experience outcomes for sustainable business growth

Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced Optko, an innovative business transformation company, has joined its Partner Network to deliver elevated Customer Experience (CX) solutions to industry-leading organisations across Australia.

"At Optko, we understand that TXM is about every customer and employee contact, be it digital, in print or in person. We understand that the experience journey is about each and every interaction they have with you" says Graeme Finck, Managing Director of Optko.

Optko works to bring a fresh approach to addressing business challenges. Through the strategic implementation of best-in-class solutions, attentive personal guidance, and goal-oriented processes, Optko is able to address customer pain points and instill long-lasting business growth and success. With Alida's TXM Platform tailored to provide industry-specific insights, Optko will deliver the right CX solutions that best align with their clients' business objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Optko to Alida's Partner Network. Their outstanding customer-centric approach places the objectives and needs of their clients at the forefront of their solutions," said Steven Medeiros, SVP and General Manager, APAC, Alida. "We look forward to working together to deliver an informed approach to CX that combines market-leading TXM technology with elevated and personalized consultancy."

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organisations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers' truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida's software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

"Optko's and Alida's shared customer values will be integral to building a strong and lasting partnership that delivers exceptional CX," said Gary Smith, SVP Channel & Partner Alliances, Alida.

About Optko

At Optko, our vision is "Enabling organisations to focus on what matters", driving business optimisation and improvement. With a mission to build long term collaborative relationships with our partners that will enable our customers and their customers to gain measurable results.

Our journey with each of our customers begins with exploration to fully understand your business and set goals and plans to define a clear roadmap for optimisation and improvement. We review processes, look for process improvement and implement the latest technologies to help run, streamline, manage and monitor the operations and outcomes of their business. We Identify and implement optimisation tools to support automation and continuous improvement and then review success, providing ongoing advice on how organisations can achieve their strategic outcomes.

For more information, visit www.optko.io.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.

Founded in Vancouver, Canada over 20 years ago as Vision Critical, Alida now serves the globe with its visionary software and team of 500+ experts across 11 countries.

Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaCXM

