AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Lincoln National Corporation Senior Unsecured Notes

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of "a-" (Excellent) to the $300 million 3.4% senior unsecured notes, due March 1, 2032 issued by Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) (Fort Wayne, IN). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. LNC's existing Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating and Long-Term IRs remain unchanged.

Proceeds from the notes will be used toward the partial payment of the $500 million 4% senior unsecured notes, due 2023. This issuance is part of LNC's overall deleveraging and liability management program to reduce near-term refinancing risk, manage leverage ratios and extend its overall maturity profile. LNC's financial leverage and coverage metrics remain within AM Best's guidelines.

