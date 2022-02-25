Don't mess with Texas® Launches Reusable Bag Art Contest for K-12 Students

Deadline to submit artwork is March 25, 2022
Young Texans will get a chance to create the latest design for the official reusable bag for the iconic Don't mess with Texas campaign.
New in 2022, the Don't mess with Texas Reusable Bag Art Contest is aimed at inspiring younger generations of Texans to keep their home state litter-free. Texas students, grades K-12, are invited to create original artwork that embodies and promotes the Don't mess with Texas anti-litter message.
The winning design will be featured on reusable bags distributed at events across Texas.
"Teaching children about the harmful effects of litter on the environment is an important life lesson that will follow them into adulthood and can have a long-lasting effect on our state," said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don't mess with Texas campaign.
To enter the Don't mess with Texas Reusable Bag Art Contest, artwork must be a hand drawn, two-dimensional original artwork by a student in grades K-12 in a public, private, charter or home school. To upload or mail an entry, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be received via online submission or postmarked by 5 p.m. (CST) on March 25.
One grand prize winner and three runners-up will see their artwork featured on Don't mess with Texas reusable bags. The grand prize winner will also receive a $100 H-E-B gift card and an exclusive and branded Don't mess with Texas trash barrel for their school campus. All student winners will also receive a prize pack of Don't mess with Texas branded merchandise. Additionally, one selected classroom teacher from each of the four student winners will receive a $100 H-E-B gift card.
Don't mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual "Trash-Off" community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.
For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or (512) 463-8700.
Don't mess with Texas® is a registered trademark of the Texas Department of Transportation.
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail and public transportation across the state.
Connecting You with Texas
www.txdot.gov | TxDOT on Facebook | TxDOT on Twitter
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005529/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
