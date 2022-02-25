Carvana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Carvana Co. CVNA, the industry pioneer for buying and selling cars online, today announced that senior management will present to the investor community at the following virtual conference:
Wolfe Research Consumer Conference
Presentation Date: Friday, March 4, 2022, 1:40 p.m. ET*
*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Carvana website (https://investors.carvana.com/). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.
About Carvana CVNA
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's CVNA mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 70,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or the Carvana Blog.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005477/en/
