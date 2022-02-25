Crawford & Company® Updates Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Crawford & Company® CRD, the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on March 14, 2022, with a conference call to be held March 15, 2022.
"2021 marked a transformational year for Crawford, with U.S.-led strength despite a challenging macro environment. We look forward to sharing more details on this year in March," commented Mr. Rohit Verma, chief executive officer of Crawford & Company.
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings
Crawford will issue its earnings release for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time.
The quarterly conference call, to discuss Crawford's quarterly earnings and other developments, will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.
For audio access only, the call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-900-2283, Conference ID: 4285212.
For audio and slide presentation access, the call is being webcast by Q4 Inc. here. The call can be accessed on the Crawford & Company investor website at ir.crawco.com. Please note that individuals dialing into both the call and webcast simultaneously may experience a slight transmission delay. Those individuals who will be in listen-only mode are encouraged to access the audio and slide presentation through the webcast.
The financial and statistical information for the earnings call will be placed on Crawford & Company's website at ir.crawco.com/financials.
For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com or contact Bruce Swain at 404-300-1051.
About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company CRD is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.
