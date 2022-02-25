JAG Insurance Group Partners with TradeStation Crypto to Provide Corporate Cryptocurrency Solution

Forward-thinking insurance firm bullish on cryptocurrency, expands employee benefits offerings by joining forces with TradeStation Crypto

JAG Insurance Group (JAG) – a full-service South Florida-based commercial insurance agency with offices in Coral Gables and Delray Beach, and Charlotte, N.C. – announced today a partnership with TradeStation Crypto, Inc., a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. to open a corporate treasury account and expand the firm's employee benefit offerings.

As digital pioneers with a deep understanding of the current market, JAG's decision to partner with TradeStation Crypto reinforces the firm's forward-thinking approach. Focused on creating a culture of innovation within the insurance industry, selecting a partner with a cryptocurrency platform allows the firm to diversify its investment portfolio.

"Dedicated to enriching the experience of our employees, our firm is constantly expanding our benefits to align with the current global environment," said Luis R. Gazitua, JAG Insurance Group principal. "With Cryptocurrency rising in prominence, partnering with TradeStation allows us to better understand the market and provide our staff with ongoing access to education. We're excited at the possibilities this provides for our company and staff."

Adapting to new demands by proactively staying ahead of emerging trends, JAG has implemented new technology to create a bridge between digital currencies and traditional payment options, officially issuing an insurance policy using cryptocurrency. Committed to pushing the envelope and offering their staff a robust and competitive benefit program, this partnership recognizes the growing importance of cryptocurrency, providing employees with insight on how to invest. More than half of JAG's staff has enrolled in the firm's bonus matching program with TradeStation.

We're excited to see more South Florida-based companies entering the cryptocurrency space," said James Putra, Vice President of Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. "There continues to be an increase in crypto investing at the corporate level, and we're proud to provide companies with the tools needed to invest in cryptocurrency assets. We expect as more companies uncover the benefits of cryptocurrency; the trend will continue with rapid growth."

About JAG

JAG Insurance Group is a South Florida-based full-service insurance agency, specializing in commercial real estate, hospitality, non-profit, manufacturing, transportation, long-term care, life insurance, disability, and sports & entertainment. Co-founded by Douglas Jones, Fernando Alvarez and Luis Gazitua, the firm has offices in Coral Gables, Delray Beach, and Charlotte, N.C. The firm serves a diverse business community and individual needs, delivering innovative comprehensive and complete insurance solutions for a multitude of sectors. The company integrates an entrepreneurial approach to provide clients the expertise and support of a large insurance conglomerate, but with the personalized attention of a boutique business. JAG's attention to detail and atypical approach to the traditional insurance environment fosters a successful experience that aligns with clients' goals. For more information, visit www.jaginsgroup.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation has, for decades, been a fintech pioneer in its support of self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM), and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005078/en/