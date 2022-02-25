KBRA Releases Research – Los Angeles Water Treatment Plant Spill Shifts Debate From Sustainability to Maintenance

KBRA releases research discussing how the City of Los Angeles' plans to meet sustainability and resiliency goals were undermined by a massive raw sewage spill at the city's Hyperion Water Reclamation Plan (HWRP) in July 2021.
Los Angeles is at the vanguard of efforts to improve drought resiliency and reduce reliance on imported water. Officials plan to invest significant sums to fortify critical systems against climate risk while increasing water storage and rainwater reclamation, aiming to locally supply 70% of the city's water and recycle 100% of its wastewater by 2035. In a major setback to these efforts, last year's 17 million-gallon spill at HWRP temporarily shifted stakeholder attention away from the city's ambitious One Water LA2040 Plan and toward the importance of daily operations and maintenance.
The report notes how environmental harm from an unexpected incident such as the HWRP spill has the potential to upend capital budgets, stakeholder engagement, and public trust. This incident highlights the overarching importance of emergency response planning and communication—as well as the regular inspection, repair, and replacement of critical facilities and equipment—to advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.
Click here to view the report.
Related Publication
- City of Los Angeles, CA Wastewater System Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds Series 2022-A, 2022-B, and 2022-C Rating Report
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005489/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.