Culp, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

Culp, Inc. CULP today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its third quarter fiscal 2022 conference call on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. During this call, Culp will review the company's financial and operating results for the third quarter ended January 30, 2022. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
The live webcast of Culp's conference call will be available under the "Upcoming Events" section on the Investor Relations page of the company's website, www.culp.com, on Thursday, March 3, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. An online replay of the call will be available under the "Past Events" section on the Investor Relations page of the company's website for 30 days.
Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp's manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.
