Dayton Ohio area Cybersecurity Firm Announces Access to Cyber Experts and Access to the Security Operations Center (SOC)

Secure Cyber Defense (SCD) is a Cyber Security and intelligence firm located outside Dayton, Ohio. As the world watches the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, SCD is laser-focused on protecting our clients, monitoring Cybersecurity intelligence, and educating the public.

We operate an onsite Security Operations Center, and we are announcing opening our facility to all media outlets for media interviews and briefings with our Cyber experts. With little to no notice, we will make ourselves available to do onsite or remote interviews to educate the public and businesses on the current state of Cyber activity that may impact US interests.

If you'd like to schedule an interview or talk about booking one of our experts for TV/Radio or online/print interviews, please email us at info@secdef.com.

About Secure Cyber Defense

Secure Cyber Defense offers 24/7/365 threat monitoring services, Fortinet hardware, secure email, cybersecurity and compliance consulting, incident response services, and cybersecurity training for businesses and government agencies to protect company data from cyber threats. Offering both installed and "cybersecurity as a service" offerings, we scale custom solutions for any size organization. Secure Cyber Defense is a Premier Fortinet Partner.

For More Information, go to www.secdef.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005481/en/