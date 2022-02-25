FLUX, AHF Condemn Texas Governor and Attorney General

FLUX, an affinity group of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) dedicated to creating safe spaces for trans and gender non-conforming individuals through advocacy and outreach, and AHF today condemn in the strongest terms Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's declaration that gender-affirming surgical procedures in children and prescribing drugs that affect puberty be considered "child abuse." Governor Abbott has doubled down on his declaration further by calling on the state's department of Family and Protective Services to begin investigating the parents of trans children who allowed them access to gender affirming medical care prescribed by their doctors. Additionally, he has given instructions to teachers, doctors, and caregivers to report any trans youth they see.
"The Texas Governor and AG are pandering to the conservative base by targeting trans youth and their parents," said Queen Victoria Ortega, International President of FLUX. "Stopping trans youth from accessing care with parental support and medical guidance is irresponsible and reckless. It is clear Governor Abbott has forgotten the meaning of constitutional law."
FLUX has been instrumental in cultivating community partnerships and relationships which create opportunities to advance protections needed for individuals of the trans community. As for next steps, in the coming weeks FLUX is scheduled to host a visit for Tania Morales and Luis Tirado at the Connie Norman Trans Empowerment Center (CONOTEC); a mother and child who helped pass identity protection laws federally in Mexico, along with other members of the community.
FLUX is a national division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation dedicated to creating safe spaces for trans and gender non-conforming individuals. See https://www.transidentity.org/
Keep up to date on FLUX:
Instagram: @FLUX_AHF - Twitter: @flux_ahf
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest provider of HIV services, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.5 million clients.
To learn more about AHF, see: www.aidshealth.org
Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare
