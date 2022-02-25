Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 9, 2022

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. OSG (the "Company" or "OSG") announced today that it plans to release fourth quarter results before market opens on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
To access the call, participants should dial (844) 850-0546 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5203 for international callers. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.osg.com.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers and (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering Access Code 8908564.
About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. OSG is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG's 22 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also currently owns and operates one Marshall Islands flagged MR tanker which trades internationally.
OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world's most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at ww.osg.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005474/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
