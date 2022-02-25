Insights on the Postal Automation Systems Global Market to 2026 - 50 Players Featured Including Accenture, Escher Group and Lockheed Martin Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Postal Automation Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Postal Automation Systems is projected to reach US$952.8 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Postal Automation Systems, accounting for an estimated 37.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$381.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period.

The market is mainly propelled by the pressing need for automated sorting and faster delivery of packages. Increasing automation is driving companies across various industries to embrace advanced sortation systems for reduce labor cost, minimize errors and improve efficiency. Growing interest in advanced postal automation systems among major technology developers and vendors is benefitting the market. Postal operators are anticipated to invest in these systems to ensure high accuracy and speed of parcel delivery.

Continuously increasing volume of packages and parcels, most notably owing to growing popularity of online shopping, is likely to create the demand for reliable and efficient solutions to sort parcels and deliver them on time. In addition, the evolution of conventional postal operations into connected, efficient and smart operations through integration of the Industry 4.0 practices is bound to provide tremendous growth opportunities. In the coming years, parcel sortation systems are slated to find acceptance across a broad spectrum of industries including automotive, electronics, retail, pharmaceuticals and food & beverage. On the other hand, high capital and maintenance costs along with concerns regarding contribution of automation in rising unemployment are likely to inhibit the market growth. However, technological advancements and rising automation are slated to benefit the market in both developing and developed regions.

Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -

Accenture Plc

Ammeraal Beltech Holding BV

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Escher Group

Falcon Autotech Private Limited

Fives Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

National Presort, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Siemens Logistics GmbH

SOLYSTIC SAS

Toshiba Corporation

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Postal Automation Systems - A Prelude

Market Outlook

Hardware Component to Register Significant Growth

Parcel Sorters Hold Dominant Share by Technology

Governmental Postal Emerges as the Major Application Segment

Geographic Market Analysis

A Note on Changing Dynamics of Postal & Delivery Services Worldwide

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Postal Automation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 50 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inherent Issues of Traditional Postal Systems and Need to Reinvent Postal Services Drives Trend towards Digitization and Automation

Market Poised to Benefit from the Shift towards Smart and Connected Automated Postal Operations

The Crucial Role of AI and Other Advanced Technologies in Enhancing Operations of Postal and Mail Delivery Service Providers

AI to Enhance Processing of Parcel Data at the USPS

Focus on Automated Sorting & Delivery Processes to Spur Market Growth

Emergence of Internet of Postal Things (IoPT) Presents Significant Potential for Growth

Postal Services Poised to Benefit from Mobile Robots

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel Automation Systems

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

Rising Labor Costs Drive Market Growth

Growing Volumes of Parcels and Packages and Need for Faster Delivery Drive Need for Automated Parcel Systems

Global Parcel Shipping Volumes in Billions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Parcel Shipping Volumes Worldwide in Billion Parcels for Select Countries: 2018

Innovations in Post and Parcel Automation Systems Spur Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wreb3u

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005464/en/