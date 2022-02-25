The Worldwide Multi-Core Processors Industry is Expected to Reach $76.5 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Multi-Core Processors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Multi-Core Processors estimated at US$36.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period.
Octa Core Processors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$49 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hexa Core Processors segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Multi-Core Processors market. Growth in Octa Core segment is attributed to high adoption in smartphones to perform tasks such as handling high-resolution videos and graphic heavy games without draining the battery.
Adoption of the Octa core processors by tablet and computer manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Qualcomm and Samsung and use in laptops and smartphones is boosting the market further. Hexa-core processor refers to a chip featuring 6 independent cores. Hexa-core processors have found use in mainstream computers. Hexa-core processors are considered ideal for consumers, business PC users, PC gamers, who are looking for higher power in their computing devices.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM)
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Multi-Core Processors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
- Impact of Volatile Economic Environment on Multi-Core Processors Market
- An Introduction to Multi-Core Processors
- Types of Multicore Processing
- Moore's Law on CPU Architectures Influences Shift towards Multiple Cores
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Increasing Performance Needs of Mobile Devices Shift Focus onto Multi-Core Processors
- Analysis by Type
- Analysis by End-Use
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Control and Management of Multicore System: Choosing between Multicore Framework and Hypervisor
- Embedded Computing through Next-Generation Processor Technology
- Multicore vs. Multiprocessor System: A Comparison
- Debugging in Multicore Environments
- Innovations in Processor Architecture
- Wide Ranging Usage of Multi-Core Processing Drives Growth
- Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Multi-Core Processors Market
- Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
- Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Multi-Core Processors
- Smartphones
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Tracing Multicore Technology in Mobile Phones
- Tablet PCs
- Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
- Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: June 2021
- Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 & 2022
- Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
- Rising Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Environment for Advanced Technologies Leading to Need for Multi-Core Processors
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
- Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030
- Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
- Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025
- Unlocking the Future of Aviation: Multi-Core Processors Come to the Fore
- Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector
- Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Avionics: Challenges of Using Multicore Processors
- Multicore Processors Find Usage in Mission-Critical Contexts
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ycqp01.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005466/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.