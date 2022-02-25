Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market to 2026 - Helical SAW Pipes Finding Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Large Diameter Steel Pipes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Large Diameter Steel Pipes estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period. LSAW Pipes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SSAW Pipes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. LSAW Pipes find application in offshore and onshore oil and gas pipelines which demand high performance as well as resilience to external factors. SSAW pipes entail the use of relatively lighter equipment compared to LSAW pipes, which also contributes to significantly lower capital investments in construction and operating of the pipe mill. Although the immediate outlook for the oil & gas industry remains largely negative on the back of the COVID-19 crisis thus impacting growth in the LSAW and SSAW pipes market, long-term forecasts remain favorable on anticipated increase in oil & gas consumption from second half of 2021 onwards amid likely resurgence in energy demand.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5 Billion by 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) -
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
- ChelPipe Group
- EEW-Bergrohr GmbH
- EUROPIPE GmbH
- EVRAZ North America
- Jindal SAW Ltd.
- National Pipe Company Ltd.
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- PAO Severstal
- PAO TMK
- Sutor
- Tenaris S.A.
- United Metallurgical Company (AO OMK)
- United States Steel Corporation
- Welspun Corp. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Future Economic Scenario Anticipated to Augment Market Prospects
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
- Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times
- Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020
- Large Diameter Steel Pipes: Product Overview
- Large Diameter Pipes
- Manufacturing Process
- Overview of Large OD Line Pipe Manufacturing
- Classification of Large Diameter Steel Pipes
- Large Diameter Steel Pipes (LDSPs): Key Medium for Energy Transportation
- Near-to Mid-Term Prospects Remain Favorable for LDSPs
- Key Benefits Offered Drive Widespread Deployments
- Market to Experience Growth Momentum in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions
- Developing Regions Account for Lion's Share of the World LDSPs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developing Regions (Asia-Pacific & Others) and Developed Regions (2020 & 2027)
- Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Large Diameter Steel Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market Demand Strongly Influenced by CAPEX on Pipeline Infrastructure
- Pipeline Projects: Current Scenario
- Oil & Gas Pipeline Activity Worldwide: Under Construction and Planned Pipeline Miles by Region
- Worldwide Natural Gas Pipeline Construction Projects (2016- Historic Data): Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region
- Worldwide Crude Oil Pipeline Construction Projects (2016-Historic Data): Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region
- Worldwide Natural Gas Pipeline Construction Projects Beyond 2016- Historic Data: Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region
- Worldwide Crude Oil Pipeline Construction Projects Beyond 2016- Historic Data: Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region
- Inter-Regional Supply of Oil & Gas to Boost Demand for Large OD Pipes
- Changing Energy Mix & Increase in Natural Gas Share: Emerging Opportunities
- Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
- Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and 2040
- Global Transmission Pipeline Length by Fuel Type (1999 & 2019): Percentage Breakdown for Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Others
- Helical SAW Pipes Finding Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes
- Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads
- Carbon Capture & Storage: Potential for Growth
- Piling Applications: An Opportunity Market
- Infrastructure Spending Patterns Influence Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkpjbg
