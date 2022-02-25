Worldwide Home Testing & Home Healthcare Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Amedisys and Care UK Group Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Home Testing & Home Healthcare Market Research Report by Component, by Product, by Services Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Home Testing & Home Healthcare Market size was estimated at USD 218.78 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 235.16 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.92% to reach USD 373.07 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Home Testing & Home Healthcare Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Home Testing & Home Healthcare Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Home Testing & Home Healthcare Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Home Testing & Home Healthcare Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Home Testing & Home Healthcare Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Home Testing & Home Healthcare Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Home Testing & Home Healthcare Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Home Testing & Home Healthcare Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing availability and accessibility of home testing kits at supermarkets and pharmacies

Growing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases coupled with rising disposable income

Rising incidence of chronic diseases and government initiatives to promote home healthcare

Increasing healthcare costs and the need for affordable treatment

Restraints

Lack of precision and risks of product recalls

Limitation associated with reimbursement policies

Opportunities

Advancement in technologies new testing equipment

Increasing research and development coupled with increasing investment from various private and public organizations

Shift in focus on telehealth and emergence of new markets

Challenges

Lack of awareness and reluctance of testing in rural areas

Companies Mentioned

A&D Company, Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Amedisys, Inc.

BAYADA Home Health Care

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Care UK Group

ConvaTec Group PLC

Drive DeVilbiss International

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genesis HealthCare LLC

Hamilton Health Care System

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LHC Group, Inc.

Linde PLC

Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG.

McKesson Corporation

Medline Industries, LP

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

Vitalograph Ltd.

