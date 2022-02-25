Nomi Health Opens New Testing Site to Serve Carteret County Community

Nomi invites local media and businesses to visit the site during open house on Monday, February 28th
Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company providing easy-to-access COVID-19 testing to communities across the United States, has opened a new location in Morehead City, North Carolina:
Open Monday 2/28 10 AM: 3413 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557
Hours of Operation: Monday - Sunday, 10AM-10PM
Demand for COVID-testing remains high in the region, according to an early-February update from the Carteret County Department of Human Services website1. Rapid PCR (30 minutes results) and Nasal PCR (24-36 hours results) tests are available at the new Nomi Health testing site starting today. While patients are asked to bring their insurance information, patients without insurance will not be turned away. Patients with questions can call the Nomi Health Call Center at (980) 206-5085. Appointments are not required, but pre-registration is available at https://mdc.nomihealth.com/signup/nc/BS.
Nomi Health will host an open house on Monday, February 28, 2022 for local media, businesses and organizations.
About Nomi Health
Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company focused on making healthcare actually work for those who buy it for their states, organizations, and constituents. We're a team of over 2,000--each actively working to connect buyers and healthcare providers directly to lower costs, deliver care solutions to all and rewire the health system to run in real-time. From the front lines of COVID testing and vaccination serving over 10 million Americans and more than 40,000 patients each day, to building new ecosystems of buyers such as States and Counties without middlemen, Nomi delivers a solution for our nation's leaders seeking to widen access to care while lowering cost of care. Visit us @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.
1 https://www.carteretcountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9972/2022-02-02---News-Release---Expanded-opportunity-for-COVID-19-testing-in-Carteret-County
