Assessment of the Global Gyms, Health, and Fitness Clubs Industry, 2017-2026 - Future Growth Prospects, Five Forces Analysis, Leading Players, Operations & Financial Performance - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs' industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.
Key Highlights
- Market revenues are calculated as the membership fees paid to clubs. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.
- The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict, though many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non essential". As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modelled on the assumption of a crisis scenario and has taken into consideration forecast impacts on national economics.
- The global gyms, health and fitness clubs market is forecast to generate total revenues of $86.8bn in 2021, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.7% between 2017 and 2021.
- In 2021, the US is expected to account for 40.7% of the global gyms, health and fitness clubs market's value and 87.6% of the market share in North America.
- The lockdown and social-distancing measures imposed to contain the ongoing pandemic have prevented gyms and health and fitness club operators from generating revenues from new and existing users.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key gyms, health & fitness clubs Market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market with five year forecasts
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market by value in 2021?
- What will be the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market?
- How has the Market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in relation to its regional counterparts?
Key Topics Covered
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Geography segmentation
1.4. Competitive Landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Asia-Pacific
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Europe
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
7 Macroeconomic Indicators
7.1. Country data
8 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in France
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Germany
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
11 Macroeconomic Indicators
11.1. Country data
12 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Italy
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Market Data
12.3. Market Segmentation
12.4. Market outlook
12.5. Five forces analysis
13 Macroeconomic Indicators
13.1. Country data
14 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Japan
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. Market Data
14.3. Market Segmentation
14.4. Market outlook
14.5. Five forces analysis
15 Macroeconomic Indicators
15.1. Country data
16 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Australia
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. Market Data
16.3. Market Segmentation
16.4. Market outlook
16.5. Five forces analysis
17 Macroeconomic Indicators
17.1. Country data
18 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Canada
18.1. Market Overview
18.2. Market Data
18.3. Market Segmentation
18.4. Market outlook
18.5. Five forces analysis
19 Macroeconomic Indicators
19.1. Country data
20 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in China
20.1. Market Overview
20.2. Market Data
20.3. Market Segmentation
20.4. Market outlook
20.5. Five forces analysis
21 Macroeconomic Indicators
21.1. Country data
22 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in The Netherlands
22.1. Market Overview
22.2. Market Data
22.3. Market Segmentation
22.4. Market outlook
22.5. Five forces analysis
23 Macroeconomic Indicators
23.1. Country data
24 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Spain
24.1. Market Overview
24.2. Market Data
24.3. Market Segmentation
24.4. Market outlook
24.5. Five forces analysis
25 Macroeconomic Indicators
25.1. Country data
26 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in The United Kingdom
26.1. Market Overview
26.2. Market Data
26.3. Market Segmentation
26.4. Market outlook
26.5. Five forces analysis
27 Macroeconomic Indicators
27.1. Country data
28 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in The United States
28.1. Market Overview
28.2. Market Data
28.3. Market Segmentation
28.4. Market outlook
28.5. Five forces analysis
29 Macroeconomic Indicators
29.1. Country data
30 Company Profiles
- Anytime Fitness LLC
- Basic Fit NV
- Planet Fitness Inc
- Pure Gym Ltd
- Snap Fitness
- Virgin Active Ltd
- Konami Holdings Corp
- Jetts Fitness Pty Ltd
- Central Sports Co Ltd
- Evolution Wellness Holdings Pte Ltd
- Equinox Holdings Inc
- Life Time, Inc
- The Gym Group plc
- Nuffield Health
- Cleverfit GmbH
- David Lloyd Leisure Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v61x7n
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005462/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
