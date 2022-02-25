ñol

Assessment of the Global Gyms, Health, and Fitness Clubs Industry, 2017-2026 - Future Growth Prospects, Five Forces Analysis, Leading Players, Operations & Financial Performance - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
February 25, 2022 1:03 PM | 7 min read

The "Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs' industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.

Key Highlights

  • Market revenues are calculated as the membership fees paid to clubs. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.
  • The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict, though many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non essential". As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modelled on the assumption of a crisis scenario and has taken into consideration forecast impacts on national economics.
  • The global gyms, health and fitness clubs market is forecast to generate total revenues of $86.8bn in 2021, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.7% between 2017 and 2021.
  • In 2021, the US is expected to account for 40.7% of the global gyms, health and fitness clubs market's value and 87.6% of the market share in North America.
  • The lockdown and social-distancing measures imposed to contain the ongoing pandemic have prevented gyms and health and fitness club operators from generating revenues from new and existing users.

Scope

  • Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market
  • Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market
  • Leading company profiles reveal details of key gyms, health & fitness clubs Market players' global operations and financial performance
  • Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

  • What was the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market by value in 2021?
  • What will be the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in 2026?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market?
  • How has the Market performed over the last five years?
  • How large is the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Geography segmentation

1.4. Competitive Landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Asia-Pacific

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Europe

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

7 Macroeconomic Indicators

7.1. Country data

8 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in France

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Germany

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Data

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.4. Market outlook

10.5. Five forces analysis

11 Macroeconomic Indicators

11.1. Country data

12 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Italy

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Market Data

12.3. Market Segmentation

12.4. Market outlook

12.5. Five forces analysis

13 Macroeconomic Indicators

13.1. Country data

14 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Japan

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Market Data

14.3. Market Segmentation

14.4. Market outlook

14.5. Five forces analysis

15 Macroeconomic Indicators

15.1. Country data

16 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Australia

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. Market Data

16.3. Market Segmentation

16.4. Market outlook

16.5. Five forces analysis

17 Macroeconomic Indicators

17.1. Country data

18 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Canada

18.1. Market Overview

18.2. Market Data

18.3. Market Segmentation

18.4. Market outlook

18.5. Five forces analysis

19 Macroeconomic Indicators

19.1. Country data

20 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in China

20.1. Market Overview

20.2. Market Data

20.3. Market Segmentation

20.4. Market outlook

20.5. Five forces analysis

21 Macroeconomic Indicators

21.1. Country data

22 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in The Netherlands

22.1. Market Overview

22.2. Market Data

22.3. Market Segmentation

22.4. Market outlook

22.5. Five forces analysis

23 Macroeconomic Indicators

23.1. Country data

24 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Spain

24.1. Market Overview

24.2. Market Data

24.3. Market Segmentation

24.4. Market outlook

24.5. Five forces analysis

25 Macroeconomic Indicators

25.1. Country data

26 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in The United Kingdom

26.1. Market Overview

26.2. Market Data

26.3. Market Segmentation

26.4. Market outlook

26.5. Five forces analysis

27 Macroeconomic Indicators

27.1. Country data

28 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in The United States

28.1. Market Overview

28.2. Market Data

28.3. Market Segmentation

28.4. Market outlook

28.5. Five forces analysis

29 Macroeconomic Indicators

29.1. Country data

30 Company Profiles

  • Anytime Fitness LLC
  • Basic Fit NV
  • Planet Fitness Inc
  • Pure Gym Ltd
  • Snap Fitness
  • Virgin Active Ltd
  • Konami Holdings Corp
  • Jetts Fitness Pty Ltd
  • Central Sports Co Ltd
  • Evolution Wellness Holdings Pte Ltd
  • Equinox Holdings Inc
  • Life Time, Inc
  • The Gym Group plc
  • Nuffield Health
  • Cleverfit GmbH
  • David Lloyd Leisure Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v61x7n

