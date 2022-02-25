Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Calls on Gov. Carney to Follow President Biden's Leadership in Appointing Black Judges to Prominent Courts

Governor Carney's third opportunity to fill the upcoming open seat on the all-white Chancery Court with a Black justice coincides with the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
Today, President Biden nominated the first ever Black female justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the Supreme Court. In his presidency, Biden has made the most diverse cabinet and courtship appointments of any president in history. Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is urging Governor John Carney to follow Biden's lead and appoint a Black justice to the Delaware Chancery Court, which has only had one justice of color in its 230 year history.
Said Chris Coffey, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager: "We are overjoyed by today's historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court. President Biden has made a commitment to judicial diversity at all levels and today's decision is yet another example of concrete action to make our nation's judicial system fairer, and more representative. Here in Delaware, Governor John Carney, and the State's ‘old boys' club' lag far behind. The Chancery Court, whose decisions impact millions of workers around the country, must diversify. In 2022, the idea of a body of seven judges having zero racial diversity, in a state where nearly 40% of the population is people of color, is appalling and outdated. President Biden has shown the way repeatedly throughout his presidency. Governor Carney needs to follow."
Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 5,000 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the unprecedented, forced sale of TransPerfect. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005444/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.