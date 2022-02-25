Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Calls on Gov. Carney to Follow President Biden's Leadership in Appointing Black Judges to Prominent Courts

Governor Carney's third opportunity to fill the upcoming open seat on the all-white Chancery Court with a Black justice coincides with the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Today, President Biden nominated the first ever Black female justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the Supreme Court. In his presidency, Biden has made the most diverse cabinet and courtship appointments of any president in history. Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is urging Governor John Carney to follow Biden's lead and appoint a Black justice to the Delaware Chancery Court, which has only had one justice of color in its 230 year history.

Said Chris Coffey, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager: "We are overjoyed by today's historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court. President Biden has made a commitment to judicial diversity at all levels and today's decision is yet another example of concrete action to make our nation's judicial system fairer, and more representative. Here in Delaware, Governor John Carney, and the State's ‘old boys' club' lag far behind. The Chancery Court, whose decisions impact millions of workers around the country, must diversify. In 2022, the idea of a body of seven judges having zero racial diversity, in a state where nearly 40% of the population is people of color, is appalling and outdated. President Biden has shown the way repeatedly throughout his presidency. Governor Carney needs to follow."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 5,000 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the unprecedented, forced sale of TransPerfect. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005444/en/