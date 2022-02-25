Worldwide Home Testing Kits Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abacus Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories and BTNX Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Home Testing Kits Market Research Report by Test Type, by Form, by Sample Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Home Testing Kits Market size was estimated at USD 3,189.80 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3,376.72 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.29% to reach USD 4,889.74 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Home Testing Kits Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Home Testing Kits Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Home Testing Kits Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Home Testing Kits Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Home Testing Kits Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Home Testing Kits Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Home Testing Kits Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Home Testing Kits Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Augment in adoption to reduce healthcare expenses

Rising availability and accessibility of home testing kits at supermarkets and pharmacies

Growing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases coupled with rising disposable income

Restraints

Dearth of precision and affordability due to high cost

Probable risks of product recalls

Opportunities

Advancement in technologies with increased accuracy and new testing kits at home

Increasing research and development from various private and public organizations

Challenges

Reduced reluctance and awareness of testing in rural areas

Companies Mentioned

Abacus Diagnostics, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Advacare Pharma LLP

Becton Dickinson & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bright Health Care Private Limited

BTNX Inc.

Cellmid Limited

CPC Diagnostics Private Limited

Danaher Corporation

Eiken Chemical Co Ltd

Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co., Ltd.

HLL Lifecare Limited

Inverness Medical Innovations, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Holding AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Trividia Health, Inc.

Voxtur Bio Ltd

