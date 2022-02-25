ZenBusiness Named Best LLC Service Company Of 2022 by Forbes Advisor

ZenBusiness received the highest ranking among comparable LLC service platforms for second consecutive year

ZenBusiness, the only one-stop guided platform to help entrepreneurs launch, run, and grow a successful business, has been named the Best LLC Service Provider Of 2022 by Forbes Advisor. Receiving 4.9 out of 5 stars, Forbes Advisor chose ZenBusiness as the best LLC service company because of its wide variety of easy-to-use features for a great price.

"We are incredibly proud, honored, and thrilled to have received this ranking by Forbes Advisor for the second year in a row," said Ross Buhrdorf, founder and CEO of ZenBusiness. "Many of us at ZenBusiness -- including myself -- know all too well how hard it can be to get your business up and running. It's an expensive, complicated and time-consuming journey to do on your own. First-time business owners need a stress-free, expert-guided and simple way to start their business, which is why we are dedicated to making it as easy and affordable as possible for new entrepreneurs to start, run, and grow their business successfully."

According to Forbes Advisor, ZenBusiness offers the best overall value out of any LLC service on the market due to its ideal balance of affordability, functionality and usability. The ZenBusiness platform was also chosen for having registered agent services available, providing worry-free annual compliance, and because its multiple subscription tiers allow entrepreneurs to only pay for what they need. Forbes Advisor noted that ZenBusiness is excellent for those looking for a variety of subscription tier options with plenty of easy-to-use, impressive features.

ZenBusiness services were evaluated by Forbes Advisor according to a number of factors such as pricing, general features and user reviews. The reviews and recognition score looked at BBB and Trustpilot ratings while the expert score considered overall value for money, ease of use, popularity and features.

