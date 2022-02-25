Top 5 Emerging Travel and Tourism Markets, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016-2025 - China Leads with Market Revenues of $565.9 Billion in 2020, Followed by India and Brazil - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Top 5 Emerging Countries Travel and Tourism - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Travel & Tourism industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $889.7 billion to the global travel & tourism industry in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.5% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $1,731.4 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 14.2% over the 2020-25 period.
- Within the travel & tourism industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $565.9 billion in 2020. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $143.6 and $94.3 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the travel & tourism industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1,082.9 billion in 2025, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $293.5 and $204.1 billion, respectively.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five travel & tourism Industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five travel & tourism Industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key travel & tourism Industry players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five travel & tourism Industry with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the emerging five travel & tourism Industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the emerging five travel & tourism Industry in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five travel & tourism Industry?
- How has the Industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the emerging five travel & tourism Industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Travel & Tourism
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Travel & Tourism in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Travel & Tourism in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Travel & Tourism in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Travel & Tourism in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Travel & Tourism in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
13.1. Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited
13.2. South African Airways SOC
13.3. South African Express Airways (Pty) Ltd
13.4. Yum! Brands, Inc
13.5. Famous Brands Ltd (Foodservice)
13.6. Hospitality Property Fund Limited
13.7. CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA
13.8. Restaurant Brands International Inc
13.9. Booking Holdings Inc
13.10. Expedia Group Inc
13.11. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts LLC
13.12. Accor SA
13.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
13.14. Doctor's Associates Inc
13.15. Hotel Nacional Inn
13.16. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd
13.17. Huazhu Group Ltd
13.18. China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd
13.19. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
13.20. Domino's Pizza, Inc.
13.21. Air India Ltd
13.22. MakeMyTrip Ltd
13.23. Starbucks Corporation
13.24. McDonald's Corp
13.25. Aeroenlaces Nacionales SA De CV
13.26. Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV
13.27. Choice Hotels International Inc
13.28. Marriott International Inc
13.29. ABC Aerolineas SA de CV
13.30. Barcelo Hotels and Resorts
13.31. Alsea SAB de CV
