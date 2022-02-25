Insights on the Glucose Monitoring Devices Global Market to 2027 - Technological Advancements and Excessive Research & Development Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Research Report by Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market size was estimated at USD 5,291.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,900.86 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.94% to reach USD 11,656.60 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Glucose Monitoring Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Chronic illness including blood pressure, diabetes asthma and cardiovascular diseases require regular and continuous monitoring for a lifetime

Constant improvements in the self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices and point of caring testing (POCT) devices

Increasing demand for home-based treatment and self-medication to manage irregular chronic and acute illnesses

Restraints

Unfavourable reimbursement policies

Opportunities

Technological advancements and excessive research & development

Poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyle, and development of new technologies

Challenges

Lack of standardization

