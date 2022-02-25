Mutual of Omaha Launches Retirement Right Blueprint

New Open Architecture Product Leverages Technology to Expand Access to Retirement Plans

Mutual of Omaha Retirement Services has launched its newest product, Retirement Right Blueprint. An extension of Mutual's Retirement Right suite, the open architecture product leverages technology to allow employers of any size to create a retirement plan for their employees.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch our newest product, Retirement Right Blueprint," said Laura Huscroft, vice president of retirement services at Mutual of Omaha. "This product expands accessibility of retirement planning to employers of all sizes and can be a compelling solution for employers faced with retirement plan state mandates, as well as those searching for a customer-centric provider."

The new product includes a variety of optional services such as 3(16), 3(21), 3(38), managed accounts and self-directed brokerage accounts.

Additional features include:

Access to a relationship manager for all plans, regardless of asset size

Accelerated plan installation

Financial wellness tools embedded in the plan sponsor, financial professional and participant experiences

For more information, see the Retirement Right Blueprint brochure.

Mutual of Omaha Retirement Services has been in the retirement services business for more than 45 years, providing retirement solutions for plan sponsors that are easy to understand and simple to administer. Mutual of Omaha also offers plan advisors support from pre-sale prospecting through plan onboarding.

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 300 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005425/en/