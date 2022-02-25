Mutual of Omaha Launches Retirement Right Blueprint

New Open Architecture Product Leverages Technology to Expand Access to Retirement Plans
Mutual of Omaha Retirement Services has launched its newest product, Retirement Right Blueprint. An extension of Mutual's Retirement Right suite, the open architecture product leverages technology to allow employers of any size to create a retirement plan for their employees.
"We couldn't be more excited to launch our newest product, Retirement Right Blueprint," said Laura Huscroft, vice president of retirement services at Mutual of Omaha. "This product expands accessibility of retirement planning to employers of all sizes and can be a compelling solution for employers faced with retirement plan state mandates, as well as those searching for a customer-centric provider."
The new product includes a variety of optional services such as 3(16), 3(21), 3(38), managed accounts and self-directed brokerage accounts.
Additional features include:
- Access to a relationship manager for all plans, regardless of asset size
- Accelerated plan installation
- Financial wellness tools embedded in the plan sponsor, financial professional and participant experiences
For more information, see the Retirement Right Blueprint brochure.
Mutual of Omaha Retirement Services has been in the retirement services business for more than 45 years, providing retirement solutions for plan sponsors that are easy to understand and simple to administer. Mutual of Omaha also offers plan advisors support from pre-sale prospecting through plan onboarding.
Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 300 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005425/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.