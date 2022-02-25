The Worldwide Warehousing and Storage Industry is Expected to Reach $605.6 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Warehousing and Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warehousing and storage market reached a value of US$ 451.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 605.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Warehouses and storages are required by every business owner for an efficient and smooth set up of the inventory. A warehouse may be defined as a place that is used for the storage or accumulation of finished products, raw materials, semi-finished goods, goods that are imported or exported, etc. There is a need for storing the goods in order to make them available to the end users as and when required. Certain amount of goods are stored at every stage during the value chain of any product.

Appropriate arrangements to retail the goods in the right condition are vital for success in marketing. Storage ensures an organization to carry on production in anticipation of demand in the future. Warehouses enable the organization to continue its production throughout the year and to sell their goods, whenever there is sufficient demand. In general, warehouses can be divided into three categories which include general warehousing and storage, farm product warehousing and storage, and refrigerated warehousing and storage.

The key application sectors of warehousing such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, construction, automotive, technology, etc. are expected to exhibit continuous growth in the coming years. Moreover, we also expect an increase in demand from the ecommerce sector. Web based shopping has gained popularity and has become a go-to-option for almost all types of customers. The advent of online shopping has created a huge demand of warehousing space in both developed and emerging economies.

Furthermore, catalyzed by the rising popularity of frozen foods, the demand of refrigerated warehousing and storage has also been increasing. This can be attributed to the fact that frozen foods are simple to cook, healthy to eat, and easily available in the market. Additionally, recent advancement in the IT and transportation sector are also creating a positive impact on the warehousing and storage market. Increasing use of wearables, sensors, radio frequency identification tags, etc. are also making the storage and transportation of goods more efficient.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market and the profiles of key players have also been covered in this report.

