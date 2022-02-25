Worldwide Reverse Logistics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Deutsche Post, Fedex and Optoro Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Reverse Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reverse logistics market reached a value of US$ 563.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 812.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Reverse logistics is an integral part of circular economy referring to a supply chain management that transports goods from customers back to the manufacturers or sellers. It includes recycling, refurbishment, reselling of restocked items, and reclamation of raw materials. The process of reverse logistics also consists of the sale and management of returned and surplus machines and equipment. There are different steps involved in reverse logistics, which include processing the returns, dealing with returns, and maintaining the movement of returns, repair, and recycle. It helps to maintain an efficient flow of goods, create value, complete the product life cycle, reduce costs, and decrease risks. Reverse logistics also offers greater customer satisfaction, improved band image, enhanced sustainability, reduction of waste, and faster and better service.

A rapid expansion in the ecommerce sector has led to the rise in the overall volume of returns and replacement items, which has escalated the demand for an efficient reverse logistics service. This is primarily driving the global reverse logistics market growth. Other than ecommerce, these systems play an important part in the pharmaceuticals, electrical, and automotive industries, which is further fueling the market growth.

Besides this, rapid industrialization and increasing development of manufacturing industries across emerging economies, such as Asia Pacific and South America, are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, leading players are consistently investing in the improvement of supply chain management processes, which is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe. The rise in the adoption of internet of things (IoT)-enabled connected devices supplemented the market growth is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

