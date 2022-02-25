Global Cables & Accessories Market Research Report 2022 by Installation, Voltage, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cables & Accessories Market Research Report by Installation, by Voltage, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cables & Accessories Market size was estimated at USD 134.69 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 139.77 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% to reach USD 178.89 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Cables & Accessories to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Installation, the market was studied across Accessories, Conductors & Cables, Submarine Cables & Accessories, and Underground Cables & Accessories. The Accessories is further studied across Cable Joints, Cable Terminations, Clamps, and Connectors.

Based on Voltage, the market was studied across High Voltage, Low Voltage, and Medium Voltage.

Based on End-User, the market was studied across Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Energy & Utilities, Mining & Metals, Oil & Gas, and Transportation.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Ongoing research by the publisher amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cables & Accessories Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

ABB

Alpha Wire Co.

American Wire Group

Belden, Inc.

Dubai Cable Company (Private) Limited

Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

General Cable

HELUKABEL

Hitachi Group

LS Cable & System

Nexans S.A.

NKT A/S

Philatron Wire & Cable

Relemac Technologies Private Limited

RR Global

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Corporation

TELE-FONIKA Kable SA

TriMark Corporation

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cables & Accessories Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cables & Accessories Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cables & Accessories Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cables & Accessories Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cables & Accessories Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cables & Accessories Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cables & Accessories Market?

