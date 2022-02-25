REV Group to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

REV Group REVG today announced that it is planning to release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results before market open on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The results will be discussed during a live webcast later that morning on March 9, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website before the start of the call.
The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and asking for the REV Group First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13727514. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 23, 2022.
About REV Group, Inc.
REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG
