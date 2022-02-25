360 Health Services Announces Delivery of 1 million Covid Home Tests to the State of North Dakota

360 Health Services is proud to announce that the Company's distribution centers will soon complete the delivery of 1 million COVID-19 home tests to the State of North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), which will offer free test kits to its residents. 360 Health Services provides medical and testing supplies to a nationwide network of government, health care, education and commercial clients.

N. Dakota Dept. of Health Chief of Outreach and Response Nicole Weigel on site as one million Covid home tests are delivered from 360 Health Services, which will be made available to residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Making at-home COVID-19 tests available to North Dakotans is an important aspect of our on-going service to the state," said NDDoH Chief of Outreach and Response, Nicole Weigel. "360 Health Services was able to quickly respond and we were able to roll out tests statewide, further empowering North Dakotans to make informed decisions for work, travel, and events."

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, 360 Health Services maintains an extensive stock of home and professional rapid antigen tests ready to deploy from its three distribution locations in Florida and Illinois. In addition to the State of North Dakota, 360 Health Services has also been a provider of test kits, masks and medical supplies to other large-scale clients including federal government agencies, states, counties and municipalities.

"Our clients rely on us to deliver quick, accurate fulfillment of their large and small orders of critical medical supplies and equipment," said Nicholas Pape, 360 Health Services chief executive officer. "360 Health Services is proud to have a strong, multi-location distribution network and a secure and stable supply of high-demand products so that we can meet the expanding needs of our clients, such as the successful delivery of one million tests to the State of North Dakota."

360 Health Services, LLC, is a privately-held company that provides medical and testing supplies to hospitals, municipalities and health care providers across the globe. The company was founded in 2019 by Nicholas Pape, who currently serves as chief executive officer. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, 360 Health Services operates from three locations in Florida and Illinois. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 360 Health Services has focused on the timely and successful delivery of reliable testing, safety supplies and support to hospitals, corporations and governments. For more information, visit: www.360healthsvcs.com.

