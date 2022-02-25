Needle-Free Injection System Market by Technology, Product, Type of Medication, Application, End-users - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Needle-Free Injection System Market by Technology (Jet, Spring, Micro-array Patch), by Product (Prefilled, Fillable), Type of Medication (Liquid, Powder), Application (Vaccination, Dermatology), End Users (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher expects the needle-free injection system market is projected to reach USD 272 million by 2026 from USD 124 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2026.

Fillable needle-free injectors segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

Based on product, the needle-free injection system market is segmented into fillable and pre-filled needle-free injectors. In 2020, the fillable needle-free injectors accounted for the larger share of 63.4% of the needle-free injection system market. This product segment is projected to reach USD 179.7 million by 2026 from 79.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.7 % during the forecast period.

Jet-based needle-free injectors segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

On the basis of technology, the needle-free injection system market can be segmented into jet-based, spring-based, microarray patches and other injectors. In 2020, the jet-based needle-free injectors segment is expected to command the largest share of 67.4% of the global needle-free injection system devices market by technology. This segment is projected to reach USD 196.9 million by 2026 from USD 71.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

Liquid-based injectors segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

Based on the type, the needle-free injection system market is segmented into liquid-based, powder-based and projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors. The liquid-based segment accounted for the largest share of 70.9% of the needle-free injection system market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ability of a liquid jet, which is stronger enough to penetrate the skin and the underlying fat layer without harming the skin or the integrity of the drug molecule.

Subcutaneous injectors segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

Based on site of delivery, the needle-free injection system market is segmented into subcutaneous, intramuscular and intradermal. In 2020, the subcutaneous injectors segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 48% of the needle-free injection system market by the site of delivery. The higher growth of this segment is due to its greater effectiveness as the drug moves into the capillaries when it is injected and from there, it is carried to the bloodstream.

Fillable segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

Based on applications, the needle-free injection system market is segmented into vaccine delivery, insulin delivery, oncology, pain management, dermatology, and other applications. In 2020, vaccine delivery is estimated to account for the largest share of 32.8% of the needle-free injection system market by application. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases worldwide has increased the demand for vaccination in the considered year and the increasing demand for patient-centric care are the major factors driving the growth of the needle-free injection market by application.

Hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

Based on end users, the needle-free injection market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.0% in 2020. Factors such as technological advancements and an increase in demand for vaccination are driving the growth of the hospitals & clinics segment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Globally

Increasing Incidence of Communicable Diseases due to Needlestick Injuries

Rise in Demand for Self-Injection Devices

Increased Number of Technological Advancements

Reduction in Injection System Costs

Restraints

Higher Cost of Development as Compared to Conventional Injection Systems

Limitation with Large Volume and Intravenous Administration Systems

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Biosimilars and Vaccination Processes

Increasing Number of Emerging Markets

Challenges

Rise in Need to Ensure System Sterility

Growth in Alternative Modes of Drug Delivery

Companies Mentioned

Pharmajet

Portal Instruments

Medical International Technology Inc.(Mit)

Nugen Medical Devices

Crossject Sa

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (Acquired by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Antares Pharma

Injex Pharma GmbH

National Medical Products, Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S.

Penjet Corporation

Enesi Pharma Limited

Integrimedical LLC

Akra Dermojet

D'antonio Consultants International, Inc.

Basco India

Mika Medical Co.

Mada Medical Products, Inc.

Vaxxas

Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd

Quinovare

Tapemark

Theraject

Zosano Pharma

Corium

