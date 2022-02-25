Global Caps and Closures Industry Report 2022-2026 - Increasing M&As, New Product Launches, and Rising Online Food Delivery - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Caps and Closures Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global caps and closures market is poised to grow by $9.37 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing merger and acquisition and new product launches and rising online food delivery market. The study identifies the increase in the demand for bottled water as one of the prime reasons driving the caps and closures market growth during the next few years.

The report on the caps and closures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The caps and closures market is segmented as below:

By End-user Food and Beverage Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Others

By Region APAC Europe North America MEA South America



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading caps and closures market vendors that include:

Amcor PLC

AptarGroup Inc.

BERICAP Holding GmbH

Berry Global Group Inc.

Coral Products PLC

Crown Holdings Inc.

Guala Closures S.p.A.

HERTI JSC

Reynolds Group Ltd.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Also, the caps and closures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

