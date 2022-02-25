The UC Berkeley Fisher Center for Business Analytics & Affine Define the AI-led Future of Gaming, Media & Entertainment with the Ultimate Gathering of Thinkers, Dreamers and Doers

The Fisher Center for Business Analytics (FCBA) at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, in partnership with Affine, hosted a virtual symposium, "How AI is Transforming Gaming, Media & Entertainment," on February 24, 2022.

The 2022 AI Summit brought together more than 20 prominent industry leaders from across the world with 800+ attendees from industries & universities to discuss how AI will empower the future of content engagement with insights on consumer behavior.

Session highlights

The event focused on discussions about what the next decade of media and entertainment could look like as a result of the technological disruptions in content engagement from the advent of AI & the cloud. Sessions examined such topics as:

The importance of diversity & equality in gaming, media & entertainment with advancements in social media and metaverse realities providing newrevenue streams for companies that want to stay ahead in a constantly evolving digital landscape.

How to create a more engaging experience with a better understanding of the audience in the world of Web 3.0.

"Hosting some of the most significant voices in technology and media, the 2022 AI Symposium addressed some major concerns regarding the future of content engagement," says Gauthier Vasseur, Executive Director, FCBA. "Thanks to the great turn out, we were able to go over the significance of ethics & privacy, the role of data & analytics in a changing entertainment landscape, why media and technology sectors must work hand in hand, and the various ways AI could digitally transform the way we imagine worlds."

Manas Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Affine, added, "The 2022 AI Virtual Symposium paved the way for media & technology sectors to collaborate and determine the future of gaming, media and entertainment. We should keep the ball rolling with more meaningful conversations around overcoming some of the implementation challenges to how industry leaders can help prepare for investments in future technology."

"With the onset of the metaverse and all-pervasive artificial intelligence, both producers and consumers stand to gain from the profound shifts in media & entertainment. To make an impact on their audiences, content producers will need to bring together emerging technologies, data science, and a spirit of experimentation to create "deep data" experiences across multiple channels," says Saurabh Tandon, Board Member and President for the Americas at Affine.

About the Fisher Center for Business Analytics:

The Fisher Center advances the creation of business value from data science to support innovative leaders. It conducts research and coordinates the diffusion and adoption of analytics in all aspects of business and management. The Fisher Center is home to the Alliance for Inclusive Artificial Intelligence, launched in 2019.

Business-driven analytics, supported by open-minded teams and powered by advanced and rigorous approaches, has become a competitive advantage for individuals and organizations. The Center believes in challenging the status quo, building inclusive intelligence, and taking never-ending learning journeys.

About Affine:

Affine is a leading professional services & solutions firm, enabling global enterprises to affect their transformation & innovation, leveraging AI, data engineering & cloud. With a global team of 500+ analytics professionals, Affine covers end-to-end capabilities spanning modern data engineering to core AI and scalable cloud deployment across North America, Europe and Asia.

Affine combines the hyper-convergence of AI, data engineering & cloud with deep industry knowledge in manufacturing, gaming, CPG and technology. Affine demonstrates thought leadership in all relevant knowledge vectors by investing in research through its highly acknowledged centers of excellence and strong academia relationships with reputable institutions.

