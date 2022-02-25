NTT DOCOMO to Present Open RAN Technologies at MWC Barcelona 2022 via On-site Demonstrations and Online Sessions

NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that during MWC Barcelona 2022 the company will introduce its Open RAN initiatives via presentations and demonstrations at partners' on-site stands as well as via online exhibitions from February 28 to March 3.

As shown below, several senior spokespersons from DOCOMO will give live presentations regarding Open RAN. In addition, DOCOMO will jointly conduct O-RAN demonstrations with partners in the 5G Open RAN Ecosystem (OREC).

Seizo Onoe, Chief Standardization Strategy Officer of NTT CORP. and Fellow of NTT DOCOMO, will make a presentation during OpenRAN: A Vision of 5G & the Future of 6G at MWC Stage A in Hall 5 on Monday, February 28 from 13:15–14:15 CET. Topics will include interoperability standards for Open RAN and solutions for facilitating 5G deployment and ensuring the future of 6G.

Also, DOCOMO's Naoki Tani, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, and Sadayuki Abeta Ph.D., Vice President & General Manager of the Radio Access Network Development Department, will make a presentation on The Reality of Open RAN, which will be organized by Fujitsu at Theatre 1, Hall 7 on Wednesday, March 2 from 09:30–11:00 CET. Together with other industry leaders, they will discuss learnings, challenges and the true value of Open RAN deployment as well as related security, integration, etc.

DOCOMO will additionally join OREC members Fujitsu, Wind River and NVIDIA at the Fujitsu stand (2G60, Hall 2) to demonstrate an Open vRAN with an O-RAN open fronthaul interface between O-RU and O-DU. Going forward, the partners are scheduled to launch an Open vRAN network offering multi-vendor connectivity.

DOCOMO will also join OREC members NEC, Dell, Red Hat and Xilinx at the NEC stand (2F10, Hall 2) to demonstrate a vRAN incorporating software compatible with O-RAN Reference Architecture. The vRAN will be implemented on the latest virtualization infrastructure and also a general-purpose server incorporating the latest microprocessors and hardware acceleration.

In addition to these on-site activities, DOCOMO will conduct a virtual exhibition during MWC Barcelona 2022, showcasing the company's evolving 5G and 6G technologies, global O-RAN business and services. Exhibits and presentations will be viewable on the DOCOMO website.

NTT DOCOMO, a leading developer of Open RAN and one of the founders of the O-RAN Alliance, became the world's first mobile operator to launch a commercial 5G service with an Open RAN in March 2020. Also, the company partnered with globally recognized vendors to establish the 5G Open RAN Ecosystem (OREC) last February. Currently, DOCOMO and its 13 partners are conducting verifications to develop truly flexible Open RAN capable of interconnecting equipment of multiple vendors. The 13 OREC members are Dell Technologies Japan Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Japan, G.K., Intel K.K., Mavenir, NEC Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Red Hat, VMware K.K., Wind River and Xilinx, Inc.

