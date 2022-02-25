Shutterfly Named by Forbes Magazine as One of America's Best Large Employers of 2022

Shutterfly, the leading ecommerce brand and manufacturing platform for personalized products and custom designs, today announced it was named one of America's Best Employers of 2022 by Forbes magazine.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named a top employer in America by Forbes," said Sharon Segev, Chief People and Legal Officer for Shutterfly. "What makes this achievement so meaningful is that the ranking is based largely on whether our employees would recommend Shutterfly to friends and family. It's a recognition that reflects the collective efforts of each and every one of our team members to create a collaborative, diverse, inclusive, and values-driven culture. Against the backdrop of a tumultuous and difficult 2021, knowing that our employees are proud to be part of the Shutterfly family of brands is deeply gratifying and I'm looking forward to seeing what we accomplish together next."

This recognition reflects Shutterfly's deep commitment to diversity and inclusion through its investment in and expansion of employee resource groups, named ShuttERGroups; industry-leading female representation in managerial positions, now at 40-45 percent across the family of brands; and through a deliberate and purposeful focus on team leadership and career mobility.

Forbes and market research firm Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

