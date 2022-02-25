Thermal Energy Corp. Names Michael P. Manoucheri New President and CEO

District energy industry veteran to guide company's latest expansion at Texas Medical Center
Thermal Energy Corp. (TECO) today announced Michael P. Manoucheri, PE, as its new president and CEO. Manoucheri was previously TECO's vice president of engineering and maintenance and is the organization's fifth leader in its 52-year history. Houston-based TECO operates the district energy system that cools and heats buildings at the world's largest medical city – Texas Medical Center.
This press release features multimedia.
Michael P. Manoucheri, PE, President and CEO, Thermal Energy Corporation, Houston. Photo Bruce Bennett.
"Mike Manoucheri was the Board of Directors' unanimous choice after conducting a nationwide search to replace outgoing President and CEO Steve Swinson," says TECO Board Chairman Bradley N. Howell. "Mike is a highly skilled engineer who has managed numerous engineering, maintenance and plant operation teams during his career in the energy and petrochemical industries. He is a strong and capable leader who is committed to TECO's mission. He has our enthusiastic endorsement as the right person to head the company as it grows along with the Texas Medical Center campus."
Most recently, Mike led TECO's new master plan project and directed an energy-saving effort that cut TECO's energy costs. Prior to joining TECO in 2018, Mike was associate director of plant operations at The University of Texas at Austin, Utilities and Energy Management, where he had worked since 2007. Earlier he held various engineering, maintenance and operations roles at The Dow Chemical Co. and Fluor Daniel Inc. He has a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Colorado State University.
"I am honored to take a broader role in leading such a talented and dedicated team of people who ensure service reliability for our customers – medical care providers, life science researchers and health care educators – and the people they serve," says Manoucheri. "It is a particularly exciting time at TECO as we implement our latest master plan and continue looking to the future. We're pleased to be the energy behind what's next at the Texas Medical Center."
More on TECO. TECO was selected the #1 district energy system in the world for 2019 by the International District Energy Association. TECO's combined heat and power-based district energy system pipes chilled water and steam to 24.3 million sq ft in 51 buildings in 17 different institutions on the pacesetting Texas Medical Center campus. Customers use TECO's chilled water for space cooling, cold rooms and refrigeration and TECO's steam to meet space heating, dehumidification, humidification, sterilization, kitchen, sanitary and research requirements. TECO's district energy system began operation under the ownership of Houston Natural Gas Co. in 1969, with TECO acquiring the system in 1978. TECO's chilled-water system is the largest in North America.
