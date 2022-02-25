Chatham Asset Management Completes Acquisition of RRD

Thomas J. Quinlan Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer
Chatham Asset Management, LLC ("Chatham"), a leading private investment firm, and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company ("RRD" or the "Company") today announced that they have completed a transaction in which affiliates of Chatham have acquired RRD for $10.85 per share in cash. The acquisition was previously announced on December 14, 2021, and RRD stockholders approved the transaction at the Special Meeting of Stockholders held on February 23, 2022.
With the completion of the transaction, RRD expects its common stock will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange before market open on February 28, 2022. In connection with the completion of the transaction, Thomas J. Quinlan has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of RRD.
"We are excited about the next chapter in RRD's journey, and I am personally thrilled to be leading the Company once again," said Thomas Quinlan, RRD President and Chief Executive Officer. "Importantly, I am grateful to RRD's employees, whose dedication and hard work have contributed to the Company's success and momentum. Together with Chatham, we expect we will remain the industry leader in marketing and business communications and continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients."
Mr. Quinlan is a seasoned executive with significant experience leading and growing business-to-business manufacturing and services companies. He is deeply familiar with RRD and the print and digital marketing and business communications industries, having served as President and Chief Executive Officer of RRD from 2007 to 2016, and Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of LSC Communications from 2016 to 2020 following its spin-off from the Company.
"We are pleased to finalize our acquisition of RRD and officially embark on our partnership with the Company. We look forward to working with Tom and his talented team and are optimistic about what lies ahead for RRD," said Evan Ratner, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Chatham.
About RRD
RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 25,000 clients and 32,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005071/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.