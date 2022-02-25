$431 Million Worldwide Butane Gas Cartridges Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global butane gas cartridges market.

This report focuses on butane gas cartridges market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the butane gas cartridges market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global butane gas cartridges market is expected to grow from $402.67 million in 2020 to $431.99 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $535.97 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The butane gas cartridges market consists of sales of butane gas cartridges by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that contain liquified butane gas mixed with a much smaller amount of Propane. These are manufactured using metal for better storage function and are most commonly used for camping and picnics, sealing poly bags, metalworking, pest control, and fumigation.

The main types of butane gas cartridges are below 220g/unit, 220-250g/unit, and above 250g/unit. Below 220g/unit cartridges are mainly used for portable gas stoves, fogging machines, and butane lanterns, and others. The different applications include medical, stoves, food and beverages, commercial, others and used in various verticals such as pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, chemical and petrochemical companies, food and beverage companies, others.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the butane gas cartridges market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Strategic collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the butane gas cartridges market. Major companies operating in the butane gas cartridges sector are focused on strategic collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their position.

The increase in population density in urban areas across the globe is contributing to the growth of the butane gas cartridges market. Butane gas cartridges are used to store the butane gas or a mixture of butane and propane gas. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is a mixture of butane and propane is used for cooking and higher population density is associated with the higher usage of LPG. For instance, countries in East Asia and the Pacific region saw the highest growth in their urban populations in the historic period.

The countries covered in the butane gas cartridges market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

