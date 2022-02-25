$10.71 Billion Worldwide Metalworking Fluids Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Metalworking Fluids Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global metalworking fluids market.
The global metalworking fluids market is expected to grow from $9.95 billion in 2020 to $10.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1%.
Companies Mentioned
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- TotalEnergies
- Houghton International Inc.
- Henkel
- Fuchs Petrolub
- Quaker Chemical Corporation
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
- Castrol
- Lubrizol
- Croda International
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Lukoil Oil Company
- Sinopec
- Apar Industries Limited
- Yushiro Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Cimcool Industrial Products Inc
- Blaser Swisslube
- Motul
- Oelheld
- MORESCO Corporation
- QualiChem
- Master Fluid solutions
- Hardcastle Petrofer
Reasons to Purchase
- Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.
- Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
- Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
- Identify growth segments for investment.
- Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
- Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
- Benchmark performance against key competitors.
- Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
- Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
The metalworking fluids market consists of sales of metalworking fluids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide metalworking fluids to improve the workpiece's performance by constantly eliminating dust, chips, and swarfs from the tool and the workpiece's surface. Metalworking fluid (MWF) refers to a group of oils and other fluids used to cool and lubricate metal workpieces while they are being machined, crushed, or milled. Metalworking fluids (MWFs) help to avoid burning and smoking by reducing heat and friction between the cutting tool and the workpiece.
The main types of metalworking fluids are mineral, synthetic and bio-based. Mineral oils are refining methods that assist in minimizing the amount of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons in metalworking fluids (PAHs). It is used in neat cutting oils, water cutting oils, corrosion preventive oils, others and is implemented in various verticals such as construction, electrical and power, automobile, metal fabrication, transportation equipment, others.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the metalworking fluids market in 2020. North America was the second-largest market in the metalworking fluids market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The launch of new product lines is shaping the metalworking fluids market. Major companies operating in the metalworking fluids sector are focused on launching new product lines for metalworking fluids to improve product uniformity, cost, and marketability.
The growing automotive sector is expected to fuel the growth of the metalworking fluids market in the forecast period. The automotive industry is made up of a diverse group of businesses and organizations that are involved in the design development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles. Metalworking fluids, which minimize heat and friction in industrial cutting and grinding operations, are frequently utilized by automobile manufacturers in the manufacturing of car parts and other equipment.
The countries covered in the metalworking fluids market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65ja7s
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005384/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.