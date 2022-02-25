The Batman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Now Available From WaterTower Music

Features the Music of Academy, Emmy, and Grammy Award-Winning Composer Michael Giacchino

WaterTower Music is delighted to announce today's release of the soundtrack to director Matt Reeves' hotly anticipated "The Batman," which stars Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. The film is set to open in theaters in North America March 4, 2022 and internationally beginning 2 March 2022.

The Batman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features the music of Academy, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, whose credits feature some of the most popular and acclaimed film projects in recent history, including "The Incredibles," "Coco," "Jojo Rabbit," "Ratatouille," "Star Trek," "Jurassic World," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "War for the Planet of the Apes." It's the fifth film Reeves and Giacchino have collaborated on.

The release of the soundtrack comes just days before the film's release, and follows WaterTower Music's campaign over the past several weeks of digitally releasing three of Giacchino's powerful musical character themes, each of which has captivated fans across the globe. The first music to be heard from The Batman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) was, in order of release: "The Batman," "The Riddler," and "Catwoman."

"I love working with Michael Giacchino, he's one of my favorite people," explained "The Batman" director Matt Reeves. "So, when I got ‘The Batman,' I went to him knowing he has the same kind of love and connection to Batman that I do. He told me he wanted to do what we'd never been able to - to record before I ever shot a frame. He said, ‘I want us to record a suite, as if it was the unknown Beethoven Sonata of Batman that was found, and we use that to score the entire movie.' I was excited about it, so he started writing while I was still writing, and he would send me little sample recordings of pieces he was doing on the piano."

Reeves said that later, "the night before Robert (Pattinson) was to screen test, Michael sent me this incredible suite which contained the Batman theme - he had put it together with an orchestra - and I was blown away! It was so emotional. I drove to the set, and (The Batman producer) Dylan Clark was there, and I said to him, ‘You have to get in the car.' He sat in the passenger seat, and I turned up the music. The two of us literally cried. He, too, felt it was amazing.

"I just felt like this was a very special, fated day, because Robert was about to be in one of the classic Batsuits, we were going to shoot some scenes, and there we were listening to this perfect music," Reeves continued. "Suddenly you felt you were about to be part of film history that meant so much to you and meant so much to everyone. That music helped Robert Pattinson to become Batman, and we listened to that music all the time."

The Batman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available digitally for streaming/ purchase, and on 2CD. The track list is as follows:

1. Can't Fight City Halloween 16. For All Your Pennyworth 2. Mayoral Ducting 17. Are You a Kenzie or a Can't-zie? 3. It's Raining Vengeance 18. An Im-purr-fect Murder 4. Don't Be Voyeur with Me 19. The Great Pumpkin Pie 5. Crossing the Feline 20. Hoarding School 6. Gannika Girl 21. A Flood of Terrors 7. Moving in for the Gil 22. A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 1 8. Funeral and Far Between 23. A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 2 9. Collar ID 24. The Bat's True Calling 10. Escaped Crusader 25. All's Well That Ends Farewell 11. Penguin of Guilt 26. The Batman 12. Highway to the Anger Zone 27. Catwoman 13. World's Worst Translator 28. The Riddler 14. Riddles, Riddles Everywhere 29. Sonata in Darkness 15. Meow and You and Everyone We Know

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

More than a year of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oz, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Robert Pattinson ("Tenet," "The Lighthouse") as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"); Paul Dano ("Love & Mercy," "12 Years a Slave"); Jeffrey Wright ("No Time to Die," "Westworld"); John Turturro (the "Transformers" films, "The Plot Against America"); Peter Sarsgaard ("The Magnificent Seven," "Interrogation") as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson ("Farewell Amor") as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the "Planet of the Apes" films, "Black Panther"); and Colin Farrell ("The Gentlemen," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them").

Reeves ("The Planet of the Apes" franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the "Planet of the Apes" films) and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers.

The movie's behind-the-scenes creative team included Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser ("Dune," "Lion"); Reeves' "Planet of the Apes" production designer, James Chinlund, and editor, William Hoy; editor Tyler Nelson ("Rememory"); and Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran ("1917," "Little Women," "Anna Karenina"). The music is by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (the current "Spider-Man," "Jurassic World" and "Star Wars" films, "Up").

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, "The Batman." The film is set to open in theaters in North America March 4, 2022 and internationally beginning 2 March 2022; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

"The Batman" is rated PG-13 by the MPA for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.

