Pinnacle West Adds Former Head of Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to Its Board of Directors

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW announced today that Gonzalo A. de la Melena Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix-based Emerging Airport Ventures, has been elected to the company's board of directors effective immediately.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005084/en/
Gonzalo A. de la Melena Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix-based Emerging Airport Ventures, has been elected to the Pinnacle West Capital PNW board of directors effective immediately. For nearly a decade, de la Melena served Arizona communities as President and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where he helped Latino-owned businesses find access to capital and resources to help them grow and prosper. He also was Operator of the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), the region's leading advocate representing more than 200,000-plus minority business enterprises. In that capacity, he worked directly with national and regional economic development organizations and elected officials on supplier development, diversity, equity and inclusion. (Photo: Business Wire)
For nearly a decade, de la Melena served Arizona communities as President and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where he helped Latino-owned businesses find access to capital and resources to help them grow and prosper. He also was Operator of the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), the region's leading advocate representing more than 200,000-plus minority business enterprises. In that capacity, he worked directly with national and regional economic development organizations and elected officials on supplier development, diversity, equity and inclusion.
"Gonzalo is an impressive executive with a strong combination of corporate, civic and entrepreneurial experience," said Pinnacle West Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Guldner. "His relationships with Arizona business and Hispanic communities are important qualities that are valued by me and our entire board. Additionally, Gonzalo's diversity and expertise will make our company stronger and better represent the communities we serve, while helping Arizona grow in responsible ways."
de la Melena has more than 20 years of management experience in consumer package goods, retail and restaurants. He began his career in "back of the house" restaurant operations before joining consumer products companies Coca-Cola and The Dial Corporation, where he conducted business in more than 30 countries before reaching 30 years of age.
He currently serves on the National Board of Directors for Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC), Gainey Business Bancorp (in organization), Education Forward Arizona and is a member of Greater Phoenix Leadership (GPL). He earned a Master of Business Administration from Thunderbird School of Global Management and received an undergraduate degree in business from Arizona State University.
Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $22 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity, and nearly 5,900 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company's website at pinnaclewest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005084/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.