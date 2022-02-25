Global Stacker Crane Market (2021 to 2027) - Development of Robotic Stacker Cranes Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Stacker Crane Market by Type (Single-Column, Double-Column), Operation Type, End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, E-Commerce/Retail & Wholesale, Pharmaceuticals), Robotic Stacker Crane Market & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The stacker crane market size is projected to reach USD 1,442 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 976 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.
Rising popularity of automated material handling equipment and warehouses
Low cost of capital, fast return on investment (ROI), and a high degree of possibility of customization encourage manufacturing companies to invest more in factory automation and automated warehouse. AMH equipment is used in end-use industries such as automotive, chemicals, food & beverages, healthcare, aviation, metals & heavy machinery industries. Reduction in production time, lesser errors, increased workplace safety & ergonomics, the possibility to improve production volume, and increased accuracy and repeatability are a few advantages of AMH.
The widespread use of AMH equipment, such as automated guided vehicles (AGV), ASRS, conveyors, stacker cranes, and robots, helps fulfil the requirements related to material handlings, such as pick and place, storage, retrieval, and transportation. AMH equipment enables just-in-time (JIT) delivery of raw materials, computerized control of received assembled parts, and tracking articles in factories and storage places.
The warehouse automation allows for increased throughput, better resource utilization, reduced labour, lesser operational costs, decreased handling and storage costs, lesser human error, increased productivity and efficiency, and smaller stockout events. Hence, the warehouse automation market is growing.
The automatic stacker crane segment is expected to hold a dominant share throughout the forecast period as they are fast improving their ability to operate without human interventions
Automatic stacker cranes are piloted by the warehouse control system. They are pre-programmed with the help of an algorithm to perform the detection of goods through sensors. An automatic stacker crane eliminates the idle time and unnecessary movements through pre-calculation with the help of a warehouse management system. Thus, the user can improve the capacity and efficiency of their warehouse with the same floor space.
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share by 2027
Asia Oceania is projected to hold the largest share of the stacker crane market by 2027 because of the increasing adoption in China, and, India. While other countries in the region such as Japan and South Korea are projected to improve their share through the up-gradation and retrofitting of existing stacker crane systems. Furthermore, global stacker crane OEMs are relocating their operations in the region. The technology transfer has led to growth in the number of local players which is expected to reduce the cost of stacker crane adaptation in the region. Hence the region is expected to increase its share during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (Asrs)
- Rising Popularity of Automated Material Handling Equipment and Warehouses
Restraints
- High Integration and Switching Costs
Opportunities
- Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies
- Development of Robotic Stacker Cranes
- Increasing Demand for Third-Party Logistics (3Pl)
Challenges
- Technical Challenges Related to Sensing Elements
- Flexible and Scalable Stacker Crane Solutions for Industries
Companies Mentioned
- Alstef Group
- Atox Sistemas De Almacenaje, S.A
- Beumer Group
- Cassioli
- Clark Material Handling
- Daifuku
- Doosan Corporation
- Electromesh
- Godrej Koerber Supply Chain Limited
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- Jungheinrich Ag
- Kalmar Global
- Kion Group Ag
- Knapp Ag
- Ltw Intralogistics GmbH
- Mecalux, Inc
- Mias Group
- Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd
- Murata Machinery, Ltd.
- Ssi Schafer
- Swisslog Ag
- Tgw Logistics Group
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- Vanderlande Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjyogz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005371/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.